Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT how to start investing in UK shares with just £500 and it said do this

I asked ChatGPT how to start investing in UK shares with just £500 and it said do this

Harvey Jones asks artificial intelligence a few questions about how to get started in investing, before giving up and deciding to do his own research.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying UK shares is a brilliant way to build long-term wealth, and the earlier investors start the better. Many delay because they think a big lump sum is required, but in practice it isn’t.

That’s an issue, because every delay is damaging. Missing out on two or three years right at the start can seriously set an investor back.

Let’s say somebody starts investing £100 a month from age 25 and keeps going to age 65. If that pot grows at 7% a year, by age 65 it will stand at £256,331. If they delay just two years and don’t start until age 27, the total drops to £221,568. The contribution gap is only £2,400, but the pot ends up £34,763 smaller. Early contributions matter most because they have so much longer to build and grow.

Buying FTSE 100 stocks

So even for someone with only got a modest sum like £500, it makes sense to get stuck in. Since it’s a long time since I was in that position, I asked ChatGPT for a steer.

Unfortunately, it wandered through the rules on ISAs and SIPPs without really tackling the question. It also said an investor needs to “find a platform that accepts £500”, which is obvious. ChatGPT then claimed some platforms “only accept monthly contributions”, which sounds plain wrong to me. Why would they reject a lump sum? It would be madness.

There was more in that vein before I gave up and did my own research. It took seconds to discover that AJ Bell lets users open an account with a minimum £250 lump sum, while Hargreaves Lansdown accepts just £100. Both let investors make regular monthly investments from £25. Some app-based services go even lower, with Moneybox allowing somebody to start with just £1.

I’ve learned there’s little point in using ChatGPT to pick shares. Much of the information is dated or generic. It isn’t a stock-picking service and, to be fair, doesn’t pretend to be.

I’d consider Lloyds Banking Group

One share that a beginner might consider is Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY). It’s a sensible first building block. The FTSE 100 lender, owner of mortgage lender Halifax, has spent years repairing itself after the chaos of the financial crisis. The shares have shone lately, rising roughly 90% over the last year, although nobody should expect that kind of performance every year.

Lloyds is also a sturdy dividend payer. The trailing yield is currently 3.35% for new investors, but analysts expect that to rise steadily as the bank lifts shareholder payouts at a decent clip. Forecasts suggest a yield of 3.81% in full-year 2025 and 4.41% in 2026, a healthy rate for reinvestors looking to compound over time.

The bank is tightly focused on the UK. If the economy stalls or house prices struggle, the shares could take a hit. But I think it’s well worth considering with a long-term view. I hold it myself.

In time, I think investors should aim for a portfolio of at least a dozen stocks and invest whatever they can spare each month. £500 is a good beginning, but it will need topping up steadily to build meaningful long-term wealth.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

4 dirt-cheap growth shares to consider for 2026!

| Royston Wild

Discover four top growth shares that could take off in the New Year -- and why our writer Royston Wild…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Dividend Shares

Yielding 10.41%, is this the best dividend share in the FTSE 250?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a dividend share with a double-digit yield, but explains why digging below the surface provides important…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is 2026 the year it all goes wrong for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Harvey Jones

2025 has been another stellar year for the Rolls-Royce share price but Harvey Jones wonders just how long its magnificent…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

A SpaceX IPO could light a fire under this FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Shareholders of this FTSE 100 investment trust may have just got an early Christmas present from Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX).

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Can dividends REALLY provide a second income you can live on?

| Royston Wild

Achieving a strong and sustained passive income in retirement may be easier than you think, even as yields on UK…

Read more »

Market Movers

33p penny stock Made Tech could be set for huge gains in 2026, if City analysts are right

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock just experienced a sharp move higher. However, analysts reckon that there are plenty more gains to come…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a simple way to build long-term wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some factors he thinks an investor should consider when trying to build wealth by investing in FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the soaring BP share price surge 88% in 2026?

| Royston Wild

BP's share price has risen by double-digit percentages in 2025 -- and some analysts think even greater gains could be…

Read more »