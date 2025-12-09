Member Login

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their epic run into 2026 and beyond?

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their epic run into 2026 and beyond?

Noting that differences of opinion make the world go round, James Beard discusses what might happen to Rolls-Royce’s shares next year.

James Beard
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

Over the past five years or so, Rolls-Royce Holdings‘ (LSE:RR.) shares have been the darling of the UK stock market. Since December 2020, they’ve risen in value by a staggering 825%.

But it’s the future that really matters. Unfortunately, nobody has a crystal ball, which is why — when it comes to choosing stocks — opinions differ. Personally, I think this is a good thing. I reckon we become better investors if we review both sides of an argument and consider views that might challenge our own.

And what better way to do this than look at articles published on The Motley Fool website?

That’s why, since the start of December, I’ve been studying the opinions of my fellow Fools on Rolls-Royce.

What are they saying?

These include Stephen Wright, who employed discounted cash flow techniques to estimate by how much the group’s earnings would have to grow over the next 10 years to justify its current share price. Acknowledging the flaws with these types of calculations, he came up with a figure of 11.7%. Stephen thought this was “challenging but achievable”. He concluded: “So while it’s not the most overvalued stock on the market, I don’t see it as an obvious bargain to consider”.

Royston Wild reckons the stock’s generous forward price-to-earnings multiple means it “may struggle to keep rising”. Edward Sheldon agrees. He wrote that the current valuation “doesn’t leave much room for error”.

Alan Oscroft has some concerns that the group might be experiencing an “AI bubble factor” caused by excitement surrounding the anticipated growth in “energy-hungry data centres”. Rolls-Royce is hoping to meet some of the expected additional demand for electricity through its small modular reactor (SMR) technology. But it’s yet to be proven to be commercially viable.

Any other views

Finally, there’s the ‘brilliant and insightful’ Fool called James Beard. Never heard of him? No, nor have I. Anyway, a week ago (2 December), he thought a case could be made for arguing that the Rolls-Royce share price was 26% overvalued. This was based on the current stock market valuation of RTX Corporation, the world’s largest aerospace and defence group.

It therefore seems as though there’s a consensus here. All five writers appear to agree that the stock’s expensive or, put another way, not cheap. But there’s a difference of opinion among these authors – and that’s the beauty of this website – as to whether the stock’s still worth considering as a good long-term investment.

Is it?

Despite its disappointing dividend and concerns over its valuation, I think it is worth considering.

And analysts, who have a 12-month share price target that’s 15% higher than today’s value, seem to agree. Looking further ahead, I have confidence that its SMRs will work. That’s because the group has an impressive heritage of engineering excellence. This has helped it deliver a series of post-pandemic earnings upgrades which have proven the doubters wrong. I’ll admit, I was one of the sceptics.

Importantly, each of its three divisions – aerospace, defence and power systems – are growing. And increased air travel, a more uncertain world, and the urgent need for extra electricity capacity, are likely to present further opportunities for growth.

That’s why I reckon Rolls-Royce is still a sound long-term investment to consider, even though it’s not the only opportunity on my radar.

James Beard has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

