Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

Reflecting on the sale of Versace, James Beard reckons the valuations of the FTSE 100’s fashion stocks don’t reflect the prices of their clothes.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is home to three stocks in the clothing industry, albeit ones that operate at different price points in the market. One of them is Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), which targets more affluent shoppers. However, it’s not been a great time for those selling into the luxury goods market.

In its 2025 annual report, Capri Holdings, which last week (2 December) announced that it had sold Versace to Prada, gloomily listed 13 factors — ranging from inflation to war — that had “created a challenging retail environment”.

Against this backdrop, Burberry’s share price is now (8 December) less than half what it was in the spring of 2023.

However, despite the industry’s woes, Prada paid €1.25bn (£1.09bn) for Versace. This is generous for a loss-making company, particularly one that’s experiencing falling revenue and earnings.   

VersaceYear ended 29.3.25Year ended 30.3.24Year ended 1.4.23
Revenue ($m)8211,0301,106
Gross profit margin (%)70.070.375.0
Net (loss)/profit ($m)(54)25152
Source: Capri Holdings annual report 2025

A common measure used to approximate the cash flow of a company is EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation). Unfortunately, during the year ended 29 March 2025 (FY25), Versace’s EBITDA was negative, which isn’t very helpful when it comes to valuing others in the sector. On the face of it, Prada’s paying over £1bn for a name and associated intellectual property.

Closer to home

As for Burberry, its results over the past three financial years have followed a similar pattern to Versace’s.

BurberryYear ended 29.3.25Year ended 30.3.24Year ended 1.4.23
Revenue (£m)2,4612,9683,094
Gross profit margin (%)62.567.770.6
Net (loss)/profit (£m)(75)271492
Source: Burberry company reports

But at least it had positive adjusted EBITDA of £483m in FY25. Its current market cap plus net debt (including lease liabilities) means it has an enterprise value (EV) of £5.55bn. This gives it an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.5, which according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, is exactly in line with the luxury fashion industry average.

Unlike one of its £295 white T-shirts, it looks as though Burberry’s stock is fairly valued at the moment. Although not a bargain, this suggests it will pick up if the luxury fashion market recovers. On this basis, I think it’s one for patient investors to consider.

The FTSE 100 also includes two other fashion stocks. I’m excluding Marks & Spencer and Primark-owner Associated British Foods, as clothing accounts for less than 50% of their revenue.

In recent years, middle-of-the-road Next has bucked the trend and repeatedly upgraded its forecasts. Thanks to improving online sales and overseas expansion, its share price is now 44% higher than it was at the start of 2025. I’d need to do more research before coming to a firm conclusion but with a forecast price-to-earnings multiple of 19, the stock looks a bit pricy to me.

King of trainers

Unlike some of the shoes it sells, JD Sport Fashion’s (LSE:JD.) stock is very cheap. It trades on only seven times forecast current year earnings. For its 2028 financial year, this drops to 5.6.

To achieve a better rating, I think it needs to demonstrate that it can grow organically and not just through acquisition. With consumer incomes being squeezed, like-for-like sales are contracting at the moment. Its also affected by problems at Nike, which has recently implemented a group restructuring and turnaround plan.

However, the British retailer has a clean balance sheet, which means it’s highly cash generative. And it retains a strong brand. This helps it maintain a peer-leading gross profit margin. Next year’s Fifa World Cup should also give it a bit of a boost. On balance, I think it’s worth considering.

James Beard has positions in Burberry Group Plc and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc, Burberry Group Plc, and Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes in 2026, I’ll buy these 2 shares like there’s no tomorrow

| Ben McPoland

These two shares have already fallen 25%+ in recent weeks. So why is this writer wating for a stock market…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

How much money does someone really need to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Could it really be possible to start buying shares with hundreds of pounds -- or even less? Christopher Ruane weighs…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a £3,658 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a 9.6%-yielding fund that holds global stocks -- one he thinks could help unlock an enormous income…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and it said…

| Stephen Wright

One strategy for investors concerned about an AI-induced crash is to think about buying stocks that are likely to recover…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 9% in a month with a P/E below 8 – time to consider buying IAG shares?

| Harvey Jones

When IAG shares fell earlier this year Harvey Jones filled his boots. Now the FTSE 100 airline has slipped again.…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Growth Shares

Here’s where the experts think the Tesco share price could finish next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on the Tesco share price direction for 2026 and muses over the forecasts being offered…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I scoop up some Magnum Ice Cream shares for my ISA? 

| Ben McPoland

The world's largest ice cream business started trading on the London Stock Exchange today. Is this the next buy for…

Read more »