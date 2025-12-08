Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » I’ve made this much from 417 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend income gem since 2020…

I’ve made this much from 417 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend income gem since 2020…

My £10k investment in this FTSE 100 heavyweight has grown hugely since 2020. With dividends up and the shares still undervalued, are more gains ahead?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) was one of a clutch of FTSE 100 stocks I picked up in early 2020. With early retirement in mind, I focused on high‑dividend shares to fund the fun of future downtime.

Back then, the tobacco and nicotine substitutes manufacturer was yielding 8.8%. Since then, the share price has climbed strongly, compressing the yield, but I am well ahead on both income and capital.

So, what are the prospects for further gains?

A bargain-basement bonanza

I bought £10,000 worth of the stock in late March of that year. That secured me 417 shares at the then price of £23.97.

From that point, the firm has delivered total dividends per share of £12.90. So, I have made £5,379 in these payouts from those 417 shares since then.

However, I have seen paper gains (as I have not sold the stock) as well. With the shares now trading at £42.82, they have jumped 79%!

That means I am currently sitting on an unrealised capital gain of £7,856.

Together with the dividends, this gives me a total gain of £13,235 – a rise of around 132% on my initial investment.

What’s the price outlook?

It is crucial to note here that a share’s price can still be undervalued even if it has risen enormously.

This is because price and value are different things. The former is just a function of what the market is willing to pay at any point. But the latter is based on the fundamentals of the underlying business.

In British American Tobacco’s case, a discounted cash flow valuation shows it is 30% undervalued at its current £42.82 price.

So, its ‘fair value’ is £61.17.

What about its dividends?  

The firm has raised its dividends in each of the past five years since 2020. These have produced respective annual average yields of 7.8%, 7.9%, 6.7%, 10.1%, and 8.2%.

That sequential rising dividends have not produced sequential rising yields illustrates that yields move inversely to share price. In short, dividend yields can go up, down, or be cancelled.

A broader risk comes from any failure in the firm’s ongoing transition towards nicotine substitutes rather than tobacco products. This could squeeze its profits.

Nonetheless, analysts forecast British American Tobacco will increase its dividend to 240.2p this year, 250.4p next year, and 258.8p in 2027.

This would give yields on the current share price of 5.6%, 5.8%, and 6%.

What’s this mean for dividend income?

My original £10,000 investment at a 6% yield would make another £8,194 after 10 years. This is also provided I reinvested the dividends back into the stock (‘dividend compounding’).

After 30 years on the same basis (which cannot be guaranteed), this would rise to £50,226. With my £10,000 included, the holding would be worth £60,226.

And that would pay £3,614 a year in dividend income by that point.

My investment view

Its projected rising dividend yield and notable undervaluation remain extremely appealing to me.

Also positive are analysts’ forecasts that its earnings are set to grow by 15.4% a year to end-2027. This is the engine for stock price and dividend gains for any firm.

Consequently, I will buy more of the stock very shortly. And I also have my eye on other high-yielding shares as well.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

| James Beard

Reflecting on the sale of Versace, James Beard reckons the valuations of the FTSE 100’s fashion stocks don’t reflect the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a £3,658 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a 9.6%-yielding fund that holds global stocks -- one he thinks could help unlock an enormous income…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and it said…

| Stephen Wright

One strategy for investors concerned about an AI-induced crash is to think about buying stocks that are likely to recover…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 9% in a month with a P/E below 8 – time to consider buying IAG shares?

| Harvey Jones

When IAG shares fell earlier this year Harvey Jones filled his boots. Now the FTSE 100 airline has slipped again.…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Growth Shares

Here’s where the experts think the Tesco share price could finish next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on the Tesco share price direction for 2026 and muses over the forecasts being offered…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I scoop up some Magnum Ice Cream shares for my ISA? 

| Ben McPoland

The world's largest ice cream business started trading on the London Stock Exchange today. Is this the next buy for…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 incredible FTSE 100 shares I can’t stop buying!

| Royston Wild

Discover the two FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild's been piling into -- and why he expects them to…

Read more »