Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Barclays’ share price soars 63% this year, but is it still a bargain?

Barclays’ share price soars 63% this year, but is it still a bargain?

Barclays’ stock has surged in 2025, yet valuation models suggest huge potential may remain. So, is this FTSE 100 star still hiding untapped value?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price has been a standout FTSE 100 performer during 2025, with a 63% rise year‑to‑date. However, it could still go a lot higher based on its true value.

This is because a share’s price is whatever the market will pay at any time. But value reflects the true worth of the underlying business’s fundamentals.

So, how big is this gap for Barclays?

Comparative valuations

On the key price-to-sales ratio, Barclays’ 2.3 is bottom of its peer group, which averages 3.3. The banks comprise Standard Chartered at 2.5, Lloyds at 3.1, NatWest at 3.3, and HSBC at 4.2.

So, it looks a bargain on this basis.

The same is true of its 9.8 price-to-earnings ratio against the 12.9 average of these competitors.  And it is also true of its price-to-book ratio of just 0.8 compared to a 1.2 peer average.

The key test

These comparative ratios provide a broad context for any share price, in my view. But if a sector is over- or undervalued the valuations of individual stocks can be skewed.

This is why I prefer the discounted cash flow model. It provides a standalone valuation based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In Barclays’ case, it shows the shares are a whopping 45% undervalued at their current £4.34 price.

Therefore, their ‘fair value’ is £7.89.

Crucial earnings growth outlook

Growth in earnings is the key long-term driver of any firm’s stock price.

A notable risk to Barclays is slowing economic growth in its major markets of the UK and the US. Declining interest rates in both could also do the same.

That said, the consensus forecast of analysts is that its earnings will grow by an average of 8% a year to end-2027.

How’s the core business look?

These strong forecasts look well-supported to me by excellent results in recent months.

Its Q3 numbers released on 30 September showed resilient profitability with a return on equity of 10.6%. Like return on equity, ROTE is calculated by dividing the company’s net income by average shareholders’ equity. But ROTE excludes intangible elements such as goodwill.

Even better for investors was the bank raising its 2025 ROTE guidance to “more than 11%”, from “around 11%” previously. For 2026, it targets a figure of 12%+. Positively as well, it announced a £500m buyback, which would tend to support share price gains.  

Its full-year 2024 numbers published on 31 December saw ROTE rise from 11.8% to 12.5%. Earnings per share soared 29% from 28p to 36p.

My investment view

Despite being at a bargain-basement price, Barclays is not for me right now for two reasons.

First, I already own two banking stocks – HSBC and NatWest. So adding another would unbalance the risk-reward weighting of my portfolio.

Second, I prefer stocks with a higher dividend yield than the 2% Barclays currently offers. This is because I want to increasingly live off dividend income as I move into full retirement mode.

Having said that, for investors at an earlier stage of their investment cycle (I am over 50), I think the stock well worth considering. And that applies to those without these same portfolio balance issues I have.

For me, several other highly undervalued and high-yielding stocks have caught my attention recently.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

| James Beard

Reflecting on the sale of Versace, James Beard reckons the valuations of the FTSE 100’s fashion stocks don’t reflect the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a £3,658 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a 9.6%-yielding fund that holds global stocks -- one he thinks could help unlock an enormous income…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and it said…

| Stephen Wright

One strategy for investors concerned about an AI-induced crash is to think about buying stocks that are likely to recover…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 9% in a month with a P/E below 8 – time to consider buying IAG shares?

| Harvey Jones

When IAG shares fell earlier this year Harvey Jones filled his boots. Now the FTSE 100 airline has slipped again.…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Growth Shares

Here’s where the experts think the Tesco share price could finish next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on the Tesco share price direction for 2026 and muses over the forecasts being offered…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I scoop up some Magnum Ice Cream shares for my ISA? 

| Ben McPoland

The world's largest ice cream business started trading on the London Stock Exchange today. Is this the next buy for…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 incredible FTSE 100 shares I can’t stop buying!

| Royston Wild

Discover the two FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild's been piling into -- and why he expects them to…

Read more »