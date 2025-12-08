Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares that could surprise investors if interest rates fall

2 FTSE 100 shares that could surprise investors if interest rates fall

With interest rates set to fall, this writer explores 2 FTSE 100 stocks that could stand out for investors seeking steady cash and inflation protection.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Almost every FTSE 100 stock reacts to interest rate changes. With another cut expected from the Bank of England (and the US Federal Reserve) later this month, two shares in particular could see a surprising boost.

Energy in focus

One sector I’m watching closely is energy. Right now, most investors are extremely bearish, but with inflation still high, I want exposure to hard assets.

BP (LSE: BP.) has been a standout, up 32% since April – impressive given oil prices have stubbornly lingered around $60.

Since its strategy reset in February, the company has launched six major oil and gas projects and made two new discoveries, including its largest in 25 years in the Bumerangue block off Brazil.

Its downstream business, which had been a drag, also bounced back. Underlying earnings in the first nine months of 2025 were 40% higher than the same period in 2024.

The oil major may have a sky-high price-to-earnings of 251 and a wafer-thin dividend cover of 0.08 but that’s mostly down to the fact that 2024 reported earnings were hit by large impairments, including in its ill-fated renewables portfolio.

Underneath the bonnet, the company is generating huge free cash flow of over $12bn (BP reports in US dollars), covering the dividend well over two times.

Beyond its dividend, the oil major returns excess cash through a steady share buyback programme. In Q2 alone, it repurchased $750m of shares and plans to match that with another tranche by year-end.

Gold stocks

The second sector I’m watching if interest rates fall is gold mining.

Gold has surged 60% over the past year, its best performance in more than 50 years. Foreign central banks are turning away from US Treasuries amid spiralling debt, while the weak dollar is pushing investors toward assets that protect purchasing power.

At the top of the pack is Fresnillo (LSE: FRES), the FTSE 100’s best performer this year, up 338%. With an all-in sustaining cost under $2,000, the company is a cash cow, and its interim dividend has jumped 225%, rewarding shareholders handsomely.

Risks

Investing in commodity-related stocks carry significant risks beyond just the obvious falling prices.

For BP, regulatory changes, environmental fines, or costly operational mishaps on new projects could hit profits. Large impairments from past investments, such as in renewables, also weigh on reported earnings and can create volatility in dividend coverage.

For Fresnillo, rising gold and silver prices bring risks too. Governments could revoke mining concessions or tighten regulations – as China has done with rare earths. With silver making up a big part of its output, a slowdown in industrial demand during a recession could hit revenues hard.

Bottom line

But if interest rates fall, BP and Fresnillo could be FTSE 100 stars.

BP is generating massive cash, thanks to strong energy demand and disciplined spending. That cash covers dividends and funds buybacks, positioning the company well if borrowing costs drop.

Fresnillo offers a mix of growth and safety. Gold and silver protect against inflation, and lower rates could lift metals prices and the company’s profits.

Both companies share a key trait: they produce real cash in a world of high inflation and government deficits. That resilience is why they’re in my portfolio – delivering steady income and inflation protection, even as economic conditions shift.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Fresnillo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

| James Beard

Reflecting on the sale of Versace, James Beard reckons the valuations of the FTSE 100’s fashion stocks don’t reflect the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a £3,658 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a 9.6%-yielding fund that holds global stocks -- one he thinks could help unlock an enormous income…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and it said…

| Stephen Wright

One strategy for investors concerned about an AI-induced crash is to think about buying stocks that are likely to recover…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 9% in a month with a P/E below 8 – time to consider buying IAG shares?

| Harvey Jones

When IAG shares fell earlier this year Harvey Jones filled his boots. Now the FTSE 100 airline has slipped again.…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Growth Shares

Here’s where the experts think the Tesco share price could finish next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on the Tesco share price direction for 2026 and muses over the forecasts being offered…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I scoop up some Magnum Ice Cream shares for my ISA? 

| Ben McPoland

The world's largest ice cream business started trading on the London Stock Exchange today. Is this the next buy for…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 incredible FTSE 100 shares I can’t stop buying!

| Royston Wild

Discover the two FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild's been piling into -- and why he expects them to…

Read more »