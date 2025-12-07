Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: here are the Tesco share price and the dividend forecast for next Christmas

Prediction: here are the Tesco share price and the dividend forecast for next Christmas

Harvey Jones examines whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant run in 2026, or whether the FTSE 100 stock is due a quieter time of it.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price has had a jolly good 2025. It’s up 20% over the last 12 months, and a stunning 97% over three. But will investors be in good cheer this time next year as well? I’m not so sure. I’m beginning to question whether the FTSE 100 grocery giant can maintain its recent blistering pace.

The supermarket sector is insanely competitive. One slip, and rivals pounce. Tesco has one big advantage, and that’s its sheer scale that allows it to strike attractive deals with suppliers. Its market share now stands at 28.2%, way ahead of second place Sainsbury’s at 15.7.

FTSE 100 power struggle

The traditional supermarkets face a huge threat from German discounters Aldi and Lidl, but with their share at 10.6% and 8.2%, respectively, they’re still way off the pace.

Tesco still has to bust a lung simply to hang on to what it’s got. The latest threat comes from a price war, as Asda looks to regain lost ground. Tesco’s margins are already wafer thin at 3.9%, the last thing it needs is a further squeeze.

Another issue is that the cost-of-living crisis is dragging on. While consumer price inflation retreated to 3.6% in October, food inflation accelerated to 4.9%. The supermarkets are supporting consumers by slicing prices and beefing up promotions, but there are costs.

Tesco also has to absorb the hike to employer’s National Insurance contributions. As the UK’s biggest employer with 300,000 staff, this was a major blow. The minimum wage jumped by an inflation-busting 6.7% at the same time. It will climb another 4.1% next April. For workers aged between 18 and 20, the increase will be 8.5%. All of this tightens the margin squeeze.

Yet despite these threats, Tesco still lifted sales by 5.9% in October, beating Sainsbury’s at 5.2% and Aldi with 4.4%. Lidl and Ocado Group beat them all though, posting double-digit growth.

Growth and income outlook

After their strong run, Tesco shares now sit on a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Not so expensive, but not so cheap either. Have they got room for growth? The 12 analysts offering one-year forecasts produce a median share price target of 475.8p. That’s a modest rise of around 5% today. Given the challenges out there, that doesn’t surprise me. I suspect Tesco shares are due a quiet year, after recent exertions.

The rising share price has knocked Tesco’s trailing dividend yield to just 3.02%, below today’s FTSE 100 average of around 3.25%. On the plus side, analysts expect the yield to nudge up to 3.16% in 2026. Combined, we’re looking at a total potential return of around 8%, which would turn a £10,000 investment into just over £10,800. Long-term investors can’t really complain, given the success they’ve enjoyed. But it’s a bit humdrum after recent magic.

I still think Tesco shares are worth considering, but with a long-term view. The short-term outlook seems a bit sticky, but in the longer run the grocery giant remain a key portfolio hold. Investors wanting faster growth prospects, or a higher rate of income, can find more explosive stocks elswhere on the FTSE 100

Harvey Jones has positions in Ocado Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

After huge gains for S&P 500 tech stocks in 2025, here are 4 moves I’m making to protect my ISA and SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Gains from S&P tech stocks have boosted Edward Sheldon’s retirement accounts this year. Here’s what he’s doing now to reduce…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

With a 3.2% yield, has the FTSE 100 become a wasteland for passive income investors?

| Stephen Wright

With dividend yields where they are at the moment, should passive income investors take a look at the bond market…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I add this dynamic FTSE 250 newcomer to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

At first sight, a UK bank that’s joining the FTSE 250 isn’t anything to get excited by. But beneath the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares 3 months ago is now worth

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been volatile lately and Harvey Jones is wondering whether now is a good time to buy the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a 66% fall, this under-the-radar growth stock looks like brilliant value to me

| Stephen Wright

Undervalued growth stocks can be outstanding investments. And Stephen Wright thinks he has one in a company analysts seem to…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! Invest in dirt cheap UK shares to aim for a better lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in high-quality and undervalued UK shares could deliver far better results when building wealth for retirement. Here's how.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 growth and 1 income stock to kickstart a passive income stream

| Mark Hartley

Diversification is key to achieving sustainable passive income. Mark Hartley details two broadly different stocks for beginners.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £12k second income starting with a 20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With inflation and taxes on the rise, having a tax-free second income is now more important than ever. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »