I asked ChatGPT whether I should buy this US quantum growth stock. Here’s what it said…

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a growth stock with exposure to the fast-growing quantum computing sector. Is it worth investing in?

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is a US-based semiconductor foundry operating at a time when domestic chip manufacturing has become strategically important. These sectors are not necessarily surging, but its exposure to the quantum market positions it as something of a growth stock.

So I asked ChatGPT whether I should buy it. And the answer was useless… so I just researched the stock myself.

A national leader

The company provides wafer services and advanced manufacturing support for customers in defence, aerospace, and emerging computing markets, including quantum technologies. Recent financial results and strategic developments have materially changed the scale and visibility of the business.

The most significant development has been the acquisition of the Fab 25 manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas. This transaction expanded SkyWater’s production capacity and increased its share of the US 200mm foundational semiconductor foundry market from around 4% to around 17%.

As a result, the company’s now the largest exclusively US-owned pureplay foundry, strengthening its role within domestic and government-aligned supply chains. That’s certainly a good position to hold when you’re serving industries like defence.

This expansion was clearly reflected in the company’s third-quarter results. Revenue reached $150.7m, up 61% year on year and 155% sequentially.

Nearly $87m of the quarter’s revenue came from wafer services at the Texas facility, which exceeded management expectations. Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 24.6%, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $25.8m.

For the quarter, SkyWater also reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.24. Sadly, we can’t extrapolate that to a yearly basis — otherwise it would be trading around 16 times forward earnings.

Where’s the quantum bit?

Beyond traditional wafer manufacturing, SkyWater operates an Advanced Technology Services (ATS) segment. This division follows a ‘technology-as-a-service’ model, partnering with customers on development programmes rather than simple volume production.

During the last quarter, ATS revenue exceeded $54m, benefiting from customer-funded research activities and milestone payments. Management’s indicated that this model provides improved revenue visibility and supports working capital during programme ramp-ups.

And that leads us to its quantum computing-related work. SkyWater signed four new quantum customer engagements since the second quarter, supporting multiple hardware modalities.

Management said quantum revenues represented the strongest quarter to date for this activity and expects similar growth rates next year. However, management also said that quantum computing represents a “modest component of overall revenue”.

Quantum computing is something of a buzzword in 2025, and that does make me wonder if management’s just leveraging this exuberance to breathe some life into the share.

What the numbers tell us

Looking ahead, it guided for fourth-quarter revenue of $155m–$165m. For 2026, the company reiterated its baseline expectation of at least $600m in annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA of at least $60m.

That means it’s trading around 1.5 times 2026 sales. That’s roughly a 50% discount to the information technology sector average.

But profitability is the company’s issue. For 2026, it’s trading with an enterprise value (this is market-cap plus net debt)-to-EBITDA ratio of 17. That’s a 20% premium to the market.

For me, SkyWater Technology represents a business worth monitoring closely as execution progresses over the next several years. More data on this quantum segment will be key to that.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

