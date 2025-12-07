Zaven Boyrazian explains how investing just £400 each month using a Stocks and Shares ISA can help investors build a seven-figure portfolio.

How to invest £400 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to try for a million

Pound cost averaging combined with the tax-saving advantages of a Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the most powerful strategies British investors can use to accelerate the wealth-building process.

So much so that even when starting from scratch, investing £400 a month could be all that it takes to grow a portfolio into millionaire territory. Here’s how.

Becoming an ISA millionaire

Today, there are over 5,000 ISA millionaires in Britain – proof that building a seven-figure tax-free portfolio is possible even with a £20,000 annual allowance limit. What’s more, investors don’t even need to use this entire allowance to achieve it.

Over the long term, the FTSE 100 has historically generated an average total gain closer to 8%. And by investing just £400 a month or £4,800 a year (using less than a quarter of the annual allowance), a brand new portfolio would grow to £1m in around 36 years.

Obviously, waiting around for three and a half decades is hardly ideal. This is where stock picking can come to the rescue. By selectively investing in only the best businesses, a portfolio can achieve far better returns than an index fund.

This requires a lot more time, dedication, and discipline. Yet, even if the returns are increased by an average of 4% to 12%, that’s enough to wipe out almost a decade from the timeline to becoming a millionaire.

In other words, even a 40-year-old investor with next-to-no savings could build a seven-figure nest egg – just in time for retirement. And by using a Stocks and Shares ISA, all of this wealth can be enjoyed entirely tax-free.

So which stocks could potentially unlock these sorts of gains in the future?

A future UK tech giant?

One enterprise that I’ve got my eye on right now is Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS).

The digitalisation specialist has struggled in recent years with both public and commercial sector spending taking a tumble in light of inflation uncertainty. And this headwind has only been compounded by rising levels of competition.

However, management hasn’t sat idle. Through continuous investment, Kainos has begun pivoting from an IT services group into a fully-fledged software-as-a-service enterprise.

Today, it has five solutions that work directly with the Workday platform, enabling businesses to assist in regulatory compliance, sensitive data protection, and automation.

The group’s software offers are currently responsible for around 20% of sales. But if management hits its 2026 targets, this could grow closer towards 25%-30%. And by 2030, where Kainos expects to earn £200m in annual recurring revenue from software subscriptions, this high-margin proportion of sales could climb even higher, potentially paving the way for double-digit share price gains.

Even as this growth engine expands, Kainos still has risks to navigate. Its digitalisation services operations will continue to face fierce competition. And even its software arm is somewhat tied to the fate of the Workday platform. If Workday losses market share within the human resources management space, Kainos’ growth ambitions could be subdued.

Nevertheless, with the business already generating an impressive volume of free cash flow, the company seems to be well-positioned to capitalise on a software-driven rebound. That’s why I’ve already added it to my Stocks and Shares ISA. And it’s not the only promising long-term growth opportunity I’ve spotted.