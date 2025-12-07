Member Login

Forget buy-to-let and think about buying REITs for passive income instead!

With tax hikes on buy-to-let, Zaven Boyrazian explains a sneaky loophole for earning rental real estate passive income entirely tax-free with a REIT.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy

Image source: Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are looking more attractive than ever right now. That’s because in the latest Autumn Budget, buy-to-let landlords are facing yet another round of tax hikes on their rental earnings. But for those invested in REITs using an ISA, there’s a clever little tax loophole.

Beyond protecting an investor’s portfolio from capital gains and dividend taxes, ISAs also make any property income distributions from real estate trusts entirely tax-free. In other words, unlike a buy-to-let landlord (which can still be a lucrative endeavour even with the latest tax hikes), HMRC can’t touch any of the passive income generated inside an ISA.

So the question now is, which REIT stocks should investors consider buying right now?

A unique healthcare opportunity

The London Stock Exchange is home to a vast selection of high-quality property stocks capable of generating a substantial second income. However, the REIT that’s recently caught my eye is Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP).

As a quick crash course, this is one of the largest healthcare-oriented landlords in the country, owning and leasing a vast portfolio of pharmacies, health clinics, and GP surgeries used by both public and private practices.

Looking again at the Autumn Budget, the government announced something rather interesting that might have created a strong and supportive tailwind for Primary Health. Specifically, it announced its plans to open another 250 neighbourhood health centres by 2035, with 120 ready by 2030.

What does this all mean? Since healthcare demand is constant even during economic downturns, the rental income from Primary Health’s portfolio has been impressively resilient. So much so that dividends have actually been hiked for over 25 years in a row.

What’s more, now that the government is creating a fresh wave of demand for more healthcare-oriented real estate, management’s able to invest with greater certainty, paving the way for lower-risk rental income growth. And that means even more sustainable dividend hikes could be on the horizon.

What’s the catch?

Primary Health Properties appears to be perfectly positioned to benefit from the government’s shift in spending priorities. Nevertheless, even with robust future growth prospects, no investment’s ever without risk.

Building out healthcare infrastructure isn’t cheap. And as a consequence, the company has amassed a significant debt load. As of June 2025, the group’s loan-to-value ratio stands at a lofty 48.6%. And while the group’s net rental income is large enough to cover its dividend obligations, any sudden lease cancellations or a wave of non-renewals could prove problematic.

This risk is particularly elevated when it comes to the NHS. Close to 90% of the group’s rental income stems from NHS contracts. And while the government’s currently providing financial support to the NHS, that could change in the future, potentially putting Primary Health’s cash flow at risk.

The bottom line

Overall, I think Primary Health Properties presents a compelling income opportunity. Like many other REITs, the business carries a large chunk of debt. But with its yield sitting above 7%, investors are being well-compensated for this risk.

That’s why I think it’s a stock worth looking at a bit more closely for an ISA. And it’s not the only REIT I’ve got my eye on right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

