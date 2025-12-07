Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » 1 penny stock to buy and hold until 2030?

1 penny stock to buy and hold until 2030?

This penny stock skyrocketed over 270% in 2020, only to come crashing back down. But after a strategic restructuring, could it surge once again?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks are exceptionally volatile investments. And Batm Advanced Communications’ (LSE:BVC) shareholders have learned this first-hand with its market-cap shrinking more than 75% over the last five years.

However, as we’ve seen with companies like Rolls-Royce, just because a stock takes a tumble doesn’t mean it can’t deliver an explosive recovery. And looking closer at Batm, there’s a lot to be excited about. So much so that its shares could be perfectly positioned for a rebound.

But is this a screaming long-term buy for growth investors to consider?

A bit of context

As a quick crash course, Batm specialises in three critical areas: bio-medical diagnostics, cybersecurity, and network telecommunications. And despite what the group’s five-year share price chart suggests, the business is actually delivering some pretty solid results right now.

Batm’s one of the few companies able to enjoy a massive growth surge during the pandemic, driven by its Covid-19 testing kits. Obviously, demand for these hasn’t persisted, and the gold rush eventually came to an end, taking its share price down with it.

Since then, the business has undergone a bit of restructuring and divested some of its non-core operations to refocus the business. And looking at the group’s latest results, those efforts look like they’re starting to pay off.

Across the first six months of 2025, revenues rose from $58.9m to $60.4m year on year, with gross profit margins expanding from 31.7% to 32.7%. That growth may not look particularly explosive, but digging deeper reveals a much more impressive picture.

Thanks to the launch of new products, management’s successfully secured several multi-million-dollar deals with governments and private enterprises alike. Subsequently, its networking segment has delivered a 156% revenue surge compared to the second half of 2024.

At the same time, after its larger medical diagnostics arm penetrated the Italian market, segmental sales grew by a solid 21% year on year. And while its smallest cyber division is lagging, early demand for its new encryption platform’s proving encouraging.

Combining all this with the progress made in boosting operational efficiency, this penny stock might have already begun its recovery story, with the shares climbing by over 30% since April.

What to watch

While Batm’s showing solid signs of progress, like all penny stocks there remains a lot of risk on the table. Even with niche operations, the company has plenty of competitors to fend off, many of whom have far deeper pockets, limiting the group’s pricing power.

What’s more, while the firm’s restructuring appears to be largely completed, there nonetheless remains significant execution risk. If it’s new products and services fail to meet expectations or macroeconomic forces like inflation dampen demand, the anticipated revenue and earnings expansion could take far longer to materialise than expected.

So with all this in mind, is this a stock worth considering?

Personally, I want to see a bit more progress emerge before throwing my hat into the ring. Batm definitely has exciting long-term growth potential, so I’ll be watching this business carefully. But for now, I’m looking at other, more proven penny stock opportunities for my portfolio.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

After huge gains for S&P 500 tech stocks in 2025, here are 4 moves I’m making to protect my ISA and SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Gains from S&P tech stocks have boosted Edward Sheldon’s retirement accounts this year. Here’s what he’s doing now to reduce…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

With a 3.2% yield, has the FTSE 100 become a wasteland for passive income investors?

| Stephen Wright

With dividend yields where they are at the moment, should passive income investors take a look at the bond market…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I add this dynamic FTSE 250 newcomer to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

At first sight, a UK bank that’s joining the FTSE 250 isn’t anything to get excited by. But beneath the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares 3 months ago is now worth

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been volatile lately and Harvey Jones is wondering whether now is a good time to buy the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a 66% fall, this under-the-radar growth stock looks like brilliant value to me

| Stephen Wright

Undervalued growth stocks can be outstanding investments. And Stephen Wright thinks he has one in a company analysts seem to…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! Invest in dirt cheap UK shares to aim for a better lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in high-quality and undervalued UK shares could deliver far better results when building wealth for retirement. Here's how.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 growth and 1 income stock to kickstart a passive income stream

| Mark Hartley

Diversification is key to achieving sustainable passive income. Mark Hartley details two broadly different stocks for beginners.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £12k second income starting with a 20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With inflation and taxes on the rise, having a tax-free second income is now more important than ever. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »