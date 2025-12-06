Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Here are my 4 outrageous stock market predictions for 2026!

Here are my 4 outrageous stock market predictions for 2026!

Wondering what the global stock market might do over the next 12 months? Royston Wild shares some of his bold predictions.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Fancy hearing some bold stock market predictions for the New Year?

From a fresh surge in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares, to the FTSE 100 reaching new milestones, here are four unlikely-but-potentially-earthshaking projections for 2026.

1. The FTSE 100 breaks 12,000 points

As I type, the FTSE 100 is up a stunning 17.7% in the year to date. At 9,723.73 points, the index is a whisker away from hitting new record highs of 10,000.

It’s a matter of time before the Footsie hits that major landmark. But what then? Driven by falling interest rates, a reversing pound, rising commodity prices, and improving financial services profits, I think the index may end 2026 above 12,000.

That would represent a 23.4% jump from today’s levels. Yet given the robust gains we’ve seen this year — allied with the fact many FTSE 100 shares still look cheap on an historical basis — why not?

2. The UK announces plans to ‘Brejoin’, turbocharging the FTSE 250

Brexit’s been the political grenade no government minister has wanted to touch with a bargepole. Since the UK left the European Union in 2020, the topic remains emotive and one politicians fear could still cost them votes.

Is the landscape beginning to change though? This week, Prime Minister Starmer said that “the Brexit deal we have [has] significantly hurt our economy and so for economic renewal, we have to keep reducing frictions“.

Any realignment with the continental trading bloc may be gradual, like first rejoining a customs union. However, may a full-blown ‘Brejoin’ be in the works as Labour battles for growth?

The likely boost this would give to UK GDP could lift the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index sharply higher.

3. Gold blasts through $6,000 an ounce

A complex blend of factors have driven gold prices 60% higher in 2025, to $4,193 per ounce.

On the economic front, enduring growth worries, falling interest rates, and a declining dollar have all boosted bullion interest. Geopolitical factors like wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have also boosted the safe-haven metal.

Gold’s creeping back towards October’s record highs of $4,381. It’s up more than $1,500 in the year to date, pulling many gold stocks sharply higher. A similar rise in 2026 would see it knocking on the door of $6k per ounce.

In my view it’s not out of the question, given those supportive factors remain in play and central bank gold buying is also increasing. Of course, improving market confidence could also pull gold prices lower.

4. Nvidia stock leaps to $6trn

In 2025, Nvidia became the first stock to reach a $4trn valuation. It came within a whisker of $5trn last month before retracing — its market cap was last a shade above $4.4bn.

Fears of a potential ‘AI bubble’ continue to do the rounds. If this continues, Nvidia’s share price could experience some turbulence in 2026.

Yet the chipmaker continues to make excellent progress. Third-quarter revenues soared 62% to a fresh record of $57bn, driven by white-hot data centre growth.

Could a $6trn market cap be within reach next year? I think maybe it could. I’m backing further gains for Nvidia stock, driven by strong AI demand and growth in sectors like cloud computing and self-driving vehicles.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

One of my top passive income stocks to consider for 2026 is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar income stock has grown its dividend by over 370% in the last five years! And it might just…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Here’s how you can invest £5,000 in UK stocks to start earning a second income in 2026

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian looks at some of the top-performing UK stocks in 2025, and shares which dividend-paying sector he thinks could…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This penny stock looks to me like Ideagen 10 years ago (before it sold for £1.1bn!)

| Mark Hartley

Is history repeating itself with this up-and-coming penny stock? Mark Hartley investigates the potential of a company that mirrors a…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I generated a 25.9% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian managed to achieve market-beating double-digit returns in his SIPP so far in 2025. Here, he explains how and…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to double the 2026 State Pension?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Many ISA investors aim to earn a tax-free second income, but how much do they need to invest to double…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

With P/E’s below 9, are these 3 cheap penny stocks no brainers?

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best penny stocks to buy heading into 2026? Royston Wild reckons these small-cap UK shares may be…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a monthly income of £1k?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates how much investment is needed to target a £12k tax-free annual income in 2026, and the stocks…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy now for 2026, according to experts

| Royston Wild

City analysts rate these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 as great Buys for the New Year. Royston Wild isn't convinced…

Read more »