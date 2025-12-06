Wondering what the global stock market might do over the next 12 months? Royston Wild shares some of his bold predictions.

Here are my 4 outrageous stock market predictions for 2026!

Fancy hearing some bold stock market predictions for the New Year?

From a fresh surge in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares, to the FTSE 100 reaching new milestones, here are four unlikely-but-potentially-earthshaking projections for 2026.

1. The FTSE 100 breaks 12,000 points

As I type, the FTSE 100 is up a stunning 17.7% in the year to date. At 9,723.73 points, the index is a whisker away from hitting new record highs of 10,000.

It’s a matter of time before the Footsie hits that major landmark. But what then? Driven by falling interest rates, a reversing pound, rising commodity prices, and improving financial services profits, I think the index may end 2026 above 12,000.

That would represent a 23.4% jump from today’s levels. Yet given the robust gains we’ve seen this year — allied with the fact many FTSE 100 shares still look cheap on an historical basis — why not?

2. The UK announces plans to ‘Brejoin’, turbocharging the FTSE 250

Brexit’s been the political grenade no government minister has wanted to touch with a bargepole. Since the UK left the European Union in 2020, the topic remains emotive and one politicians fear could still cost them votes.

Is the landscape beginning to change though? This week, Prime Minister Starmer said that “the Brexit deal we have [has] significantly hurt our economy and so for economic renewal, we have to keep reducing frictions“.

Any realignment with the continental trading bloc may be gradual, like first rejoining a customs union. However, may a full-blown ‘Brejoin’ be in the works as Labour battles for growth?

The likely boost this would give to UK GDP could lift the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index sharply higher.

3. Gold blasts through $6,000 an ounce

A complex blend of factors have driven gold prices 60% higher in 2025, to $4,193 per ounce.

On the economic front, enduring growth worries, falling interest rates, and a declining dollar have all boosted bullion interest. Geopolitical factors like wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have also boosted the safe-haven metal.

Gold’s creeping back towards October’s record highs of $4,381. It’s up more than $1,500 in the year to date, pulling many gold stocks sharply higher. A similar rise in 2026 would see it knocking on the door of $6k per ounce.

In my view it’s not out of the question, given those supportive factors remain in play and central bank gold buying is also increasing. Of course, improving market confidence could also pull gold prices lower.

4. Nvidia stock leaps to $6trn

In 2025, Nvidia became the first stock to reach a $4trn valuation. It came within a whisker of $5trn last month before retracing — its market cap was last a shade above $4.4bn.

Fears of a potential ‘AI bubble’ continue to do the rounds. If this continues, Nvidia’s share price could experience some turbulence in 2026.

Yet the chipmaker continues to make excellent progress. Third-quarter revenues soared 62% to a fresh record of $57bn, driven by white-hot data centre growth.

Could a $6trn market cap be within reach next year? I think maybe it could. I’m backing further gains for Nvidia stock, driven by strong AI demand and growth in sectors like cloud computing and self-driving vehicles.