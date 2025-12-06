Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Dear Greggs shareholders, please look at this data immediately

Dear Greggs shareholders, please look at this data immediately

Greggs shares have plummeted in value over the last year. And this data signals that there could be more pain to come for investors.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have taken a huge hit recently. Year to date, they’re down about 40%.

Now, I was starting to think that there was some value on offer after this big fall. But then I spotted some worrying data that changed my mind.

Hedge funds are aggressively betting against Greggs

The data I’m referring to is the ‘short interest’ in Greggs shares. This is the percentage of the company’s shares that hedge funds and other institutional investors are selling short (betting will fall).

According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Greggs has short interest of 9% right now with 11 different funds betting against the stock. That’s the highest level of short interest in the UK market meaning that Greggs is the stock that hedge funds are most bearish on.

When I last covered Greggs, in September, there were only seven funds betting against the company. So, sophisticated investors have become more bearish here in recent months.

Note that short interest could actually be higher than 9%. Because firms with short positions of less than 0.5% of the company’s shares don’t actually have to declare their positions to the FCA.

Beware the short sellers

Now, short sellers don’t always get things right. But quite often they do (they tend to do a lot of research).

Some UK stocks that have been heavily shorted in recent years and gone on to tank include ASOS, Boohoo, Cineworld, and Carillion.

Personally, I was burnt by both ASOS and Boohoo. I made the mistake of ignoring the short interest data on these stocks and it cost me a lot of money.

So, these days, I tend to steer clear of any stock with a high level of short interest. In my experience, owning a stock that is being heavily shorted is extremely risky.

What do the shorters see here?

As for why institutions are betting against Greggs shares, I imagine that it’s because they expect the company’s growth and profitability to be disappointing in the near term. Recently, Greggs has produced a number of weak updates in which performance has been underwhelming.

There are a few issues at play here. These include weaker levels of consumer spending, rising costs (labour, raw materials, energy), theft, the weather, and perhaps even market saturation (have we seen ‘peak’ Greggs?)

I’ll point out that short sellers often bet against stocks that are massively overvalued. That doesn’t seem to be the case here though – the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only about 13.

Greggs shares could still rise

Now, as I said earlier, short sellers aren’t always successful with their trades. One thing that could hurt these traders here is a better-than-expected trading update from Greggs,which could well happen.

This could see a lot of buyers come in. And it could lead to a ‘short squeeze’ (where short sellers have to buy the shares too in order to close their positions), pushing the share price up sharply.

However, I see the high level of short interest as a major red flag. So, for now, I believe investors should consider avoiding the stock.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

One of my top passive income stocks to consider for 2026 is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar income stock has grown its dividend by over 370% in the last five years! And it might just…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Here’s how you can invest £5,000 in UK stocks to start earning a second income in 2026

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian looks at some of the top-performing UK stocks in 2025, and shares which dividend-paying sector he thinks could…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This penny stock looks to me like Ideagen 10 years ago (before it sold for £1.1bn!)

| Mark Hartley

Is history repeating itself with this up-and-coming penny stock? Mark Hartley investigates the potential of a company that mirrors a…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I generated a 25.9% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian managed to achieve market-beating double-digit returns in his SIPP so far in 2025. Here, he explains how and…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to double the 2026 State Pension?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Many ISA investors aim to earn a tax-free second income, but how much do they need to invest to double…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

With P/E’s below 9, are these 3 cheap penny stocks no brainers?

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best penny stocks to buy heading into 2026? Royston Wild reckons these small-cap UK shares may be…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a monthly income of £1k?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates how much investment is needed to target a £12k tax-free annual income in 2026, and the stocks…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy now for 2026, according to experts

| Royston Wild

City analysts rate these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 as great Buys for the New Year. Royston Wild isn't convinced…

Read more »