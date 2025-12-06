Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » One of my top passive income stocks to consider for 2026 is…

One of my top passive income stocks to consider for 2026 is…

This under-the-radar income stock has grown its dividend by over 370% in the last five years! And it might just be getting started.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying income stocks can be a great way to collect passive income with dividends. However, one of the biggest challenges investors face is figuring out which stocks to buy. After all, not every company is a good investment. And a poorly constructed portfolio can quickly lead to disappointing results, perhaps even the destruction of wealth.

Obviously, that’s something every investor wants to avoid. So which income stocks are worth considering today for long-term passive income potential?

Well, one potential candidate I’ve got my eye on right now is Hill & Smith (LSE:HILS). Here’s why.

A new £120bn growth opportunity

Last month, the government unveiled its Autumn Budget. And while not everyone’s happy with the incoming tax hikes, there are nonetheless a lot of businesses set to benefit from new tailwinds. And one sector that investors are seemingly overlooking is infrastructure.

Specifically, £120bn of spending has been earmarked for investment into improving Britain’s roads, rail, energy, and housing. And as a leading supplier of steel and road safety equipment, Hill & Smith seems perfectly positioned to capitalise on this new spending policy.

Even before the Budget, Hill & Smith has already been capitalising on higher infrastructure spending across the pond.

With over a trillion dollars actively being invested by the US government, the company hasn’t exactly struggled to find demand for its infrastructure products and services. So much so that management’s been able to exercise impressive pricing power, leading to expanding profit margins.

The result? Revenue growth over the last five years has averaged around 7% while earnings have compounded at an even faster 22%. And that’s directly translated into its dividend per share climbing from 10.6p at the start of 2020 to 50.5p today – a 376% increase in just five years!

So even though Hill & Smith shares offer a 2.2% dividend yield right now, investors could see this yield rise significantly if the company maintains or even accelerates its current pace.

What to watch

Hill & Smith’s US operations are almost entirely self-contained. That’s proven to be a handy advantage against many of its peers since tariffs entered the picture. And its subsequent success in America is a big reason why Hill & Smith’s financials have vastly outperformed in the last five years.

However, looking at its UK operations, the story’s quite different. Prior to the Budget, UK infrastructure spending has actually been quite weak, particularly when it comes to roads. The dire state of public finances, including at the local council level, has hampered demand for its road safety solutions, which drive most of its UK cash flows.

The £120bn UK spending plan obviously addresses this issue. But with public finances still not in great shape, there’s no guarantee the government will actually deliver on this promise. And the government’s recent track record hasn’t been terrific either, following the delay of the Road Investment Strategy 3 report.

Nevertheless, Hill & Smith has demonstrated a knack for operating through cyclical downturns throughout its 200-year history. That’s why, despite the short-term risks, this income stock’s worth a closer look. And it’s not the only dividend-growth opportunity I’ve got my eye on right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hill & Smith Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Here’s how you can invest £5,000 in UK stocks to start earning a second income in 2026

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian looks at some of the top-performing UK stocks in 2025, and shares which dividend-paying sector he thinks could…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This penny stock looks to me like Ideagen 10 years ago (before it sold for £1.1bn!)

| Mark Hartley

Is history repeating itself with this up-and-coming penny stock? Mark Hartley investigates the potential of a company that mirrors a…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I generated a 25.9% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian managed to achieve market-beating double-digit returns in his SIPP so far in 2025. Here, he explains how and…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to double the 2026 State Pension?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Many ISA investors aim to earn a tax-free second income, but how much do they need to invest to double…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

With P/E’s below 9, are these 3 cheap penny stocks no brainers?

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best penny stocks to buy heading into 2026? Royston Wild reckons these small-cap UK shares may be…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a monthly income of £1k?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates how much investment is needed to target a £12k tax-free annual income in 2026, and the stocks…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy now for 2026, according to experts

| Royston Wild

City analysts rate these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 as great Buys for the New Year. Royston Wild isn't convinced…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Here are my 4 outrageous stock market predictions for 2026!

| Royston Wild

Wondering what the global stock market might do over the next 12 months? Royston Wild shares some of his bold…

Read more »