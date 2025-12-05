Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » This AI growth stock could rise 60%-70%, according to Wall Street analysts

This AI growth stock could rise 60%-70%, according to Wall Street analysts

This growth stock has lagged the market in 2025. However, Wall Street analysts expect it to play catch up next year as the company’s AI solutions gain traction.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of AI growth stocks look fully valued right now. Over the last year, many of these shares have risen significantly.

There are still opportunities in this area of the market, however. Here’s a look at a stock that analysts believe could rise 60%-70% over the next 12 months or so.

An AI stock that’s worth a closer look

The stock in focus today is Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). It’s one of the largest software businesses in the world.

Traditionally, it has specialised in customer relationship management (CRM) software. However, over the last year, it has been focused on developing an agentic AI (digital labour) platform for businesses called Agentforce.

Agentforce momentum

Now, earlier this week, Salesforce posted its earnings for the third quarter of its fiscal 2026 year. And they showed that the company’s AI solutions are really gaining traction with customers.

For the period, Agentforce annualised recurring revenue (ARR) surged 330% year on year to $500m. At the end of the period, the company had 9,500 customers paying for the service, up from 6,000 at the end of Q2.

Note that on the earnings call, CEO Marc Benioff discussed how existing customers are spending more on Agentforce. In Q3, 362 customers “refilled the tank” versus just three customers in Q1.

When combined with Data 360 (Salesforce’s data platform) revenue, ARR was $1.4bn, up 114% year on year. So, this area of the business is certainly growing quickly.

Our Agentforce and Data 360 products are the momentum drivers, hitting nearly $1.4bn in ARR—an explosive 114% year-over-year gain. We now have over 9,500 paid Agentforce deals and 3.2 trillion tokens processed, underscoring our leadership in building the Agentic Enterprise and driving real outcomes.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Full-year guidance raised

Zooming out and looking at overall results, total revenue for the quarter was $10.3bn, up 9% year on year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.25, up 35% year on year and well ahead of the consensus forecast of $2.86.

On the back of this performance, the company raised its full-year guidance. It now expects revenue of $41.45bn to $41.55bn (versus previous guidance of $41.1bn to $41.3bn), up 9%-10% year on year.

Analysts see a lot of potential

Since the Q3 earnings, analysts have been adjusting their price targets for Salesforce stock. Currently, many firms have price targets of $400, which is about 60% higher than today’s share price. The highest target is from investment bank Citizens. It believes Salesforce shares can hit $430 – about 70% higher than the current share price.

My view

Of course, analysts’ price targets need to be taken with a grain of salt. Often, they don’t come to fruition.

There are certainly a few risks that could derail the bullish investment thesis. These include disruption to its core business from AI, competition from other agentic AI solutions, and general economic weakness (which could reduce spending on technology).

I’m quite bullish on this AI stock, however. Personally, I believe it’s worth a look at current prices as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is very reasonable at around 19.

That said, it’s not the only opportunity I see in the market at present. Right now, there are quite a few stocks that look attractive to me.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just released: our top 3 small-cap stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is the unloved Aston Martin share price about to do a Rolls-Royce?

| Harvey Jones

The Aston Martin share price has inflicted a world of pain on Harvey Jones, but he isn't giving up hope…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to raise 1.7 children?

| James Beard

After discovering the cost of raising a child, James Beard explains why he thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA is…

Read more »

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

A Santa rally could take the FTSE 100 to 10,000 and beyond!

| John Fieldsend

If the FTSE 100 enjoys yet another big Santa rally then the long-awaited and tantalisingly close 10,000 mark could be…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 investment trusts from the FTSE 250 worth digging into for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Plenty of FTSE 250 investment trusts offer dividend growth potential over the long run. So why does this writer like…

Read more »

Warhammer World gathering
Investing Articles

The Games Workshop share price is up 38% in a year. Is there any value left?

| James Beard

The Games Workshop share price has risen by more than a third in a year. Our writer considers what might…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s where the red-hot Lloyds share price and dividend yield could be next Christmas

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has done brilliantly out of the Lloyd share price over the last year. Now he's wondering whether he'll…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Up 23% in 2025, are Tesco shares still capable of providing attractive returns?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares have produced two to three years’ worth of investment returns in just 11 months. Can they continue to…

Read more »