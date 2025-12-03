Member Login

The stock market's back! Could the FTSE hit 10k before Christmas?

The stock market’s back! Could the FTSE hit 10k before Christmas?

As fears of a stock market crash subside, a new 2025 record high is back on the books. Our writer eyes one stock that could benefit post-Budget.

Mark Hartley
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
More on:

Image source: Getty Images

A few weeks ago, many investors were fearing a stock market crash. Now, it seems those concerns are a lost memory as the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 both recover gains.

So what’s driving this fresh optimism – and could the Footsie still break a new record above 10,000 points in 2025?

The who, what and why?

Three key catalysts have fuelled the turnaround. First, and most significant, is the US Federal Reserve’s dovish shift transforming market sentiment. New York Fed President John Williams signalled support for additional interest rate cuts at December’s meeting while indicating an end to quantitative tightening.

The prospect of more relaxed monetary policy injecting liquidity into markets has triggered a classic ‘risk-on’ environment. This could benefit growth-oriented assets and tech stocks that previously suffered in November amid artificial intelligence (AI) valuation concerns. Now, it seems the general sentiment around AI has recovered, with mega-cap stocks such as Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta Platforms bouncing back sharply.

So have investors renewed their conviction in the long-term earnings potential of the AI boom — or is a crash simply on hold?

An interesting development

While the US is largely navigating the market’s trajectory, here in the UK an interesting situation is unfolding.

Regionally-specific factors support the possibility of a FTSE 100 recovery. Notably, weaker-than-expected GDP growth (half the forecast 0.2%) has bolstered expectations of further interest rate cuts. Crucially, a weakening pound has lifted valuations of London-listed multinationals, which derive around 25% of revenues from overseas sales.

Altogether, this could be the perfect storm for a Footsie rally to 10,000 points before Christmas. I can’t say if that will happen – but if there’s an opportunity, I don’t plan to miss out on it.

So what stocks am I looking at?

As a risk-averse investor, I’m still erring on the side of caution, even if things are looking up. There’s only a few big growth stocks I’m still bullish on, such as Airtel Africa and BAE Systems. 

For the most part, I’m still leaning towards income opportunities. And there’s one lesser-known FTSE 250 stock I’m particularly excited about: MONY Group (LSE: MONY).

In the recent UK Autumn Budget, the Chancellor delivered a confusing array of changes that could lead to higher taxes for many. Consequently, the coming year may see many UK residents seeking out ways to reduce daily expenses.

Financial security

As a provider of cost-saving services and comparison sites, MONY Group’s likely to see a surge in popularity. The online financial services platform has an attractive 6.5% dividend yield supported by fairly strong cash flow – albeit with somewhat weak earnings coverage.

Expected rate cuts should boost mortgage demand and housing market activity, directly benefiting its mortgage comparison and brokerage services. And the property tax reforms, while controversial, should increase transaction volumes as homebuyers seek advice on affordability changes.

Plus, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.9, it’s significantly below the industry average and looks appealing undervalued.

Admittedly, it has thin dividend coverage and a somewhat strained balance sheet, so any earnings disappointed could hurt profits. Revenue and earnings are already slow, so this is a key area for potential investors to keep an eye on.

But overall, I believe it’s well-positioned to benefit in the coming years and worth considering as part of a diversified, income-focused portfolio. 

Mark Hartley has positions in Airtel Africa Plc, BAE Systems, and Mony Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Alphabet, BAE Systems, Meta Platforms, Mony Group Plc, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

