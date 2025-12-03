Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 2026, the Aviva share price could climb to…

Prediction: in 2026, the Aviva share price could climb to…

Thinking about investing in Aviva? Zaven Boyrazian explores the latest forecasts from expert analysts to see if there’s still a buying opportunity.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Aviva logo on glass meeting room door

Image source: Aviva plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even after the Aviva (LSE:AV.) share price jumped over 36% this year, shares of this insurance giant continue to offer a market-beating 5.7% dividend yield.

That’s made it a popular stock among British retail investors. But what are the experts saying about this business? And can Aviva continue to climb even higher in 2026?

Latest share price projections

Of the 11 experts tracking this business, the team at RBC Capital currently stand out as the most bullish with a 760p share price target, followed by UBS at 750p.

Compared to where the stock’s trading today, that suggests shareholders could earn up to 17.9% by this time next year. And that’s before counting the extra returns from dividends. But as every experienced investor knows, projections have to be taken with a healthy dose of scepticism. So how realistic are these expectations?

A common theme among both analyst teams is Aviva’s success in hitting its 2026 financial targets a year ahead of schedule. And following this triumph, management sets out new three-year targets, which include:

  • Achieving an average of 11% annualised growth in operating earnings per share
  • Maintaining a return on equity above 20% by 2028
  • Delivering at least £7bn in cash remittances between 2026 and 2028 that can be used to fund dividends, buybacks, internal investments, or paying down debts

At the same time, a total of £225m in savings is expected to emerge through synergies with its recent acquisition of Direct Line by 2028. And combined, these all point toward a leaner enterprise prudently executing its transition towards a capital-light business model.

With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why the experts project more double-digit growth next year. However, even with this optimistic outlook, there remain some key risks to keep an eye on.

What to watch

The business is still in the process of digesting its Direct Line acquisition. And it’s still too early to tell whether this deal will live up to expectations and deliver value to shareholders. But even if everything goes smoothly here, there remains the persistent uncertainty surrounding inflation.

Insurance contracts often have different durations, but most personal and commercial ones are often written with a 12-month duration. But with inflation proving stubborn at nearly twice the Bank of England’s target, the cost of insurance claims is on the rise. In other words, Aviva’s insurance margins are under pressure. And this could be amplified if there are any unexpected changes to insurance regulation.

The uncertainty surrounding the UK’s economic climate also poses a threat to Aviva’s investment portfolio. Weak investor sentiment and sudden shifts in gilt yields could have an adverse impact. And while this may only be a short-term issue, it might be sufficient to slow Aviva’s momentum.

The bottom line

While Aviva is operationally impressive, its exposure to wider macroeconomic headwinds gives me pause, even with the bullish forecasts from the experts. So personally, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy right now.

However, for investors comfortable with the macro risk and looking to diversify into the insurance industry, Aviva could still be worth a closer look. After all, it does seem to be in a much stronger position versus most of its peers.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Are these 2 of the most profitable UK stocks on the FTSE 100? My money says ‘yes’

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the metrics he uses to identify profitable UK stocks, using two of his favourite FTSE leaders…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT when Diageo shares would recover from their 57% fall

| John Fieldsend

When might Diageo shares recover from their large fall of recent years? Our Foolish author consults a large language model…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The stock market’s back! Could the FTSE hit 10k before Christmas?

| Mark Hartley

As fears of a stock market crash subside, a new 2025 record high is back on the books. Our writer…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

At 63p, could Aston Martin shares deliver Ferrari-like returns for investors?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Aston Martin shares have tanked and are currently trading for less than a pound. Could they be a great long-term…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Up to 9.8% yield! These dividend shares unlock a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These dividend shares continue to maintain shareholder payouts despite having near-double-digit yields! Are they secretly passive income goldmines?

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Down 22%, is the BAE Systems share price a bargain hiding in plain sight?

| John Fieldsend

The BAE Systems share price has taken a 22% hit in recent months. Here's why our Foolish author thinks this…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

A 6.6% dividend yield and 13 years of growth! Is this small-cap FTSE share a buy to consider?

| Mark Hartley

NWF Group's a tiny FTSE share with a strong dividend yield and excellent growth record. But Mark Hartley explains why…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in UK pub stock J D Wetherspoon 9 days ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone who bought stock in UK pub operator J D Wetherspoon just before the UK Budget has seen the value…

Read more »