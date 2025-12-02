Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » This 34p penny share could rocket 117%, says 1 broker

This 34p penny share could rocket 117%, says 1 broker

While this UK penny share is down 91% since 2021, one analyst team thinks it’s now far too cheap at just 34p. Is it worth a punt?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Strix Group (LSE:KETL) is a penny share trading for just over 34p. Yet incredibly, it was changing hands for nearly 400p a little over four years ago. So the stock’s down 91%!

Despite this painful value destruction, one broker reckons the selling’s gone too far. On 28 November, German bank Berenberg gave the penny stock a 75p price target. While that was lower than its previous 85p target, it’s still roughly 117% higher than the current level.

Indeed, were it to come to fruition, buying Strix stock today could turn £5,000 into almost £11,000 over the next 12 months!

What does it do?

Now, AIM-listed Strix isn’t a company I follow closely. It only has a small (£79m) market-cap, so doesn’t get a lot of mainstream coverage.

What does Strix do? It’s a global leader in kettle safety controls — the bit that automatically flicks your kettle off when it boils. Hence the KETL ticker. The company also makes water filters, including boiling/chilling water taps, and other control systems.

As investors might imagine, the share price fell off a cliff towards the end of 2021 due to supply chain chaos caused by Covid, specifically in China, which is a key manufacturing location for Strix.

The company’s revenue has grown quite modestly, from £119m in 2021 to an expected £155m next year. This is despite the 2022 acquisition of Billi, a supplier of premium instant boiling, chilled and sparkling filtered water systems.

More worryingly, the company’s margins have been under pressure. Adjusted gross margin in the core Controls business was 36.3% last year, down from 41.5% in 2018. This concerns me, as it suggests the kettle control maker’s moat isn’t that strong or defensible.

In particular, it suggests Strix is struggling to pass rising costs on to customers. And when I think about what the company does, I immediately worry about low-cost copycats, particularly from China.

In a trading update on 26 November, the company wrote: “In the current period, the [Controls] division continues to experience higher activity from copyists, with several actions being taken to further protect Strix products and IP“.

Finally, the firm recently reported net debt of £70.3m. That’s almost the same as its market-cap, which means it’s too high. The company aims to address this with an accelerated debt reduction programme, including scrapping a dividend that was due to be paid this month.

Worth a punt?

The main attraction here is the stock’s valuation, which is what analysts at Berenberg highlight.

While the trading environment continues to be difficult for the Controls division, the successes seen in both Billi and Consumer Goods are positive, in our view. At a FY 2026 6.2x P/E…we believe Strix’s shares remain cheap. Berenberg Bank.

A forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2 is indeed dirt cheap, suggesting any positive news could send the stock sharply higher.

Next year, a new CEO will join. Hopefully they can get the Controls division clicking back into action again and improve margins.

However, this penny stock isn’t for me. The backdrop of tariffs adds uncertainty, while the constant need to defend market share against copyist manufacturers would worry me as an investor. 

In my eyes, there are more attractive buying opportunities among UK small-cap stocks today.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would you need to invest to earn over £1,000 per month in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it take for an investor to go from zero to a four-figure monthly passive income through owning dividend…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace your full-time salary?

| Harshil Patel

With some patience and the right strategy, investors could retire early using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Let’s look at…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be standing down as boss of Berkshire Hathaway later this month. Can investors still learn…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 champion high-yield (7%+) dividend stocks to consider for an ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for some dividend stocks that offer better-than-average yields to try to spice up your Stocks and Shares ISA investments?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

| Royston Wild

The HSBC share price rocketed by more than a third this year. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »