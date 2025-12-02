Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock moving forward?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the most lucrative stock market investments in history. You don’t need me to repeat the amazing quadruple-digit returns the AI chip giant has delivered over the past five years.

However, as I write, the Nvidia share price has dipped nearly 10% in just three weeks. Worries are building about the future growth trajectory of the company, particularly from those who believe we’re currently in an AI bubble.

Recent news that Meta intends to spend billions on custom AI chips from Alphabet‘s Google has also rattled some investors. Google’s chips (TPUs) are generally more energy-efficient than a typical Nvidia GPU (though far less versatile). So this adds some competitive risk in future.

Given this backdrop then, is it realistic to expect Nvidia stock to keep outperforming? Here’s what the experts are thinking right now.

Latest 2026 price forecasts

Despite mounting worries, Wall Street analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish. A whopping 65 out of 71 rate the stock as a Buy. Only one has Nvidia down as a Sell.

Yesterday (1 December), for example, analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their price target from $235 to $250. They see Nvidia “maintaining dominant market share“.

And rather than any demand issue, the problem is that customers can’t get enough supply, particularly Nvidia’s forthcoming Vera Rubin platform.

The Morgan Stanley price target is slightly under the average of $255 — which is nearly 42% above Nvidia’s current stock price of $180. So, if this target comes off, someone investing £7,000 today could have nearly £10,000 by the end of 2026.

Latest earnings forecasts

Is this realistic? Well, projections aren’t prophecies. A lot will depend on market sentiment towards AI, and this is hard to predict 12 weeks from now, never mind 12 months.

But looking at the current earnings forecast for next year (FY2027), which is around $7 per share, the stock doesn’t look overvalued. Assuming this earnings target is met, which seems likely given that Nvidia says Blackwell chip sales are “off the charts“, it puts the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at roughly 25.

It’s worth noting that analysts see revenue topping $400bn by FY2028 (ending January 2028), up from $130bn last year. And based on earnings estimates for that year, the forward P/E drops to just 20.

Going by this, it’s not at all a stretch to imagine Nvidia stock trading near a record high of $255 by the end of 2026.

Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference — each growing exponentially…The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia

Expect a bumpy ride

Now, I don’t expect the share price to go up in a straight line. I know first-hand how volatile this stock can be — it can drop 25% in the blink of an eye.

But for investors searching for an AI stock to consider, I think Nvidia is still worth a look. It remains at the centre of the AI revolution, which is rapidly branching out to areas like humanoid robotics and self-driving cars.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

High flying easyJet women bring daughters to work to inspire next generation of women in STEM
Investing Articles

Down 12% in 2025, is the easyJet share price set to rebound?

| Christopher Ruane

The easyJet share price has been losing altitude this year. But our writer sees a possible mismatch between the share…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7 epic income shares to target a £1,720 passive income in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Discover the five-star portfolio of income shares Royston Wild believes could deliver large and reliable dividends next year and beyond.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is a dividend cut coming for Diageo shareholders?

| Stephen Wright

Does a new CEO with a reputation for drastic action mean passive income investors need to reconsider Diageo shares as…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Can you turn £1,000 into £708,548 by investing in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

A 9.8% annual return has been achievable in the stock market in the past. But what do investors have to…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares have had a great 2025. Can it last?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 has had a strong performance so far in 2025. Our writer weighs what might happen next --…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Up 200% with a P/E below 12! Can the Barclays share price keep defying gravity?

| Harvey Jones

The Barclay share price has flown to the stars but it still looks pretty good value, says Harvey Jones. He…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »