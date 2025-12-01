Member Login
Up 26% in November, this FTSE 100 growth stock is doing something truly epic

Up 26% in November, this FTSE 100 growth stock is doing something truly epic

Harvey Jones is blown away by this UK growth stock, which has just enjoyed another terrific month. Is it now heading for global domination?

Harvey Jones
Published
Black father and two young daughters dancing at home

Image source: Getty Images

Last month, one bone-crushing growth stock took a hammer to the FTSE 100. It flattened all comers, ending November up a mighty 25.96%. The name of this behemoth? Miniature war games manufacturer Games Workshop Group (LSE: GAW). It smashed its way out of the FTSE 250 last December, and is more than holding its own in the blue-chip index.

Ten years ago, Games Workshop shares traded at just over 600p. Today they cost 19,320p. That’s a 3,104% increase, enough to turn a £10,000 investment into £320,400. Long-term investors who reinvested dividends would have done even better. But that’s history now. The key question is this: can its epic performance continue?

Stunning long-term performance

Games Workshop designs and manufactures model soldiers, game systems and accessories for tabletop wargaming. Its stores sit in 134 unassuming locations, yet they’re always busy when I pass. This isn’t just a British obsession. The company has 185 stores in North America, 162 in Continental Europe, 49 in Australia and 18 in Asia. It’s conquering the world.

On 12 November, broker Jefferies lifted its price target almost 55% to 18,300p and reiterated its Buy rating. It flagged a “major opportunity” despite expecting a dip in profits across full-year 2026, by anticipating double-digit growth in 2027. Jefferies praised Warhammer’s mass-market potential and its upcoming streaming tie-in with Amazon.

Revenue update

Eight days later, Games Workshop revealed that core revenues for the six months to 30 November will rise at least 15% year on year to £310m. Licensing revenue will drop from £30m to around £16m, but pre-tax profits are expected to climb at least 6.5% to £135m. Interim results land on 13 January.

The shares have spiked and expectations have soared, leaving the company with a bumper price-to-earnings ratio of 35.5. Investors who buy today risk getting hit by a bout of profit taking or disappointment if the interims land awkwardly.

Investors need a different mindset than in times of yore. Games Workshop is no longer a small upstart but a £6.4bn biggie. It’s unlikely to grow another 3,000%, that would lift its market cap to £202bn, almost as big as drugs giant AstraZeneca at £217bn today. Its fan base is loyal but also niche. Miniature war games will never be everybody’s bag.

Analyst Outlook

Consensus one-year share price forecasts suggest a target of 18,670p, slightly below today’s price (and no doubt compiled before the recent spike). Games Workshop has already exceeded Jefferies’ upgraded target.

Buying shares is always personal, and I tend to focus on undervalued companies with recovery potential, rather than whizzy momentum plays like this one. But I’ll admit it, I’ve lost out on an awful lot of excitement as a result. Including here.

I think I may be late to the Games Workshop party, but I think I wrote that three or four years ago, so I’m not the best judge. I think growth-focused investors might well consider buying in the weeks ahead, while keeping an eye on the Amazon tie-in. If it delivers, it could put a rocket under the stock. If it flops, it could tarnish the brand. Personally, I’ll be heading to the FTSE 250, searching for the next growth story at a better price.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

