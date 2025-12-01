Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » All I want for Christmas is a Stocks and Shares ISA!

All I want for Christmas is a Stocks and Shares ISA!

When’s the best time to start planning a Stocks and Shares ISA for those who don’t already have one? Today is the only answer I can give.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Thinking of starting a Stocks and Shares ISA? Maybe a New Year resolution to get one going in time for April’s new tax-free allowance?

But why wait? Getting off the mark now could bring nice advantages. Firstly, there’s around four months left to use up some of the current £20,000 allowance — miss it and it’s gone.

The Autumn Budget didn’t restrict Stocks and Shares ISA rules as it did with Cash ISAs. But the limit hasn’t risen since 2017 — and soaring inflation has reduced it significantly in real terms. And who knows what a future budget might do? I reckon we should make the most of this precious resource.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Inspiration

We’d also get time to understand the rules, plan a strategy, and think about which stocks to buy. Put it off until April? Well, then thinking along the lines of ‘No rush, I’ve got a whole year to sort it out now’ can be a quick ambition killer.

We have an explanation of the rules governing ISAs and how they work, so I won’t repeat it here. Instead, I’ll examine a couple of ways to get started choosing actual investments.

We wouldn’t want to waste our Christmas holidays worrying about how we might lose money. Or suffer headaches trying to understand piles of company reports, right? We can address both at once.

Priorities

I first targeted diversification. And that’s essential for all investors, beginners and experienced alike. But most of us can’t hope to invest in a range of, say, 10 to 15 individual stocks in different sectors right away.

One great approach is to consider an index tracker, like the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF. It invests across the whole FTSE 100, and it’s been matching the index very closely.

I prefer to be a bit more selective through investment trusts. I currently hold a couple in my ISA, with the core one being City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY).

Dividend Hero

It’s one of the Dividend Heroes selected by the Association of Investment Companies for raising dividends for at least 20 years in a row. City of London heads the list with 59 straight increases.

There’s a forecast 4.1% yield. It’s averaged more than that in the past, but it’s currently suffering from a rising share price. And as far as suffering goes, I don’t mind that kind of pain too much.

The diversification comes from holding a wide selection of top UK shares. HSBC Holdings, Shell, BAE Systems, Tesco… all occupy spots in the top 10 list. There’s a danger of the share price tumbling if the trust doesn’t raise its dividend one year — like next time there’s a stock market slump, for example. But for me, the diversification makes up for that.

Next steps

From investment trusts, I expanded into individual UK shares. And for those considering a similar path, there’s no rush. There are all kinds of investment trusts available that could potentially keep an investor satisfied for years while they take their time.

So yes, if I didn’t already have a Stocks and Shares ISA, I’d be treating myself to one for Christmas.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, HSBC Holdings, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Why this growth share rocketed 40% in November – and 420% over 6 months!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the performance of this growth share, which has smashed the FTSE 250 lately. But…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Can investors afford to miss these 3 dirt-cheap UK shares?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best cheap shares to buy? These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares and investment trusts offer stunning…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Want a second income? These dividend stocks could help with the heavy lifting

| Stephen Wright

High yields and strong track records might mean UK investors looking for a second income don’t have to look too…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’m looking to buy in the next crash

| Stephen Wright

A market crash can provide a chance to buy quality stocks without the premium price tags. But it’s important to…

Read more »

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

I’m hoping for big returns from these small-cap UK stocks

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is betting on increased volatility making for better long-term returns with a pair of small-cap UK growth stocks.

Read more »

Smiling diverse couple holding Christmas presents while walking through a winter forest
Investing Articles

3 epic investment trusts for December to target a 16% annual return!

| Royston Wild

One of these top investment trusts has made an average return of 21.2% over five years. Royston Wild explains why…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £5,333 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a bargain FTSE 250 stock trading at an 11-year low -- one that could help supercharge an…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this the beginning of the end for the Nvidia share price?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright raised concerns about the Nvidia share price at the start of the year. Is his prediction finally starting…

Read more »