Takeovers and buyouts have limited the FTSE 250’s growth, harming index investor returns. But for some stock pickers, 2025 has been a fantastic year!

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 250 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

The FTSE 250 has had a bit of a lacklustre 2025. Despite its older sibling, the FTSE 100, massively outperforming by double-digits, the UK stock market’s so-called growth engine has seemingly been left behind, rising by a measly 7.4% since the start of the year, including dividends.

That means a £5,000 initial investment is now only worth around £5,369. And yet, for some stock pickers, the story has been quite different.

Take Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LSE:AEP) as a prime example. Shares of the palm oil producer have more than doubled, rising by roughly 110% since the start of the year. In terms of money, a £5,000 investment in January is now worth £10,500. And that’s before counting dividends.

So why is the FTSE 250 as a whole underperforming? And can Anglo-Eastern shares potential double again in 2026?

What’s happening to FTSE 250 shares?

The FTSE 250‘s underwhelming performance as a whole essentially boils down to a lack of investor appetite for UK-focused companies. With uncertainty ravaging the British economy, investors are withdrawing their money from UK equity funds at a record pace, dragging down valuations.

The private equity sector has certainly taken notice, triggering an avalanche of takeover attempts – many of which are proving successful. In total, there have been roughly £28bn worth of completed or pending acquisitions since January. And with very few IPOs to offset this impact, the FTSE 250 shrinks with each takeover.

A hidden opportunity?

As a global commodities business, Anglo-Eastern hasn’t been plagued by British economist scepticism. Management’s successfully been ramping up production while palm oil prices have simultaneously been rising.

The result? A 39% revenue boost over the first six months of the year, paired with a 78% surge in pre-tax profits. And looking out into 2026, this growth could continue.

Management’s also been expanding its plantation portfolio and begun the construction of a new mill to increase its annual capacity. At the same time, Indonesia’s Biodiesel B50 mandate is on track to be introduced in mid-2026, which is expected to increase crude palm oil consumption considerably.

In other words, demand’s expected to rise, pushing up prices even further, and paving the way for even more impressive margin expansion for Anglo-Eastern. And according to one analyst, this could send the stock price all the way to 1,700p by this time next year.

What to watch

Compared to where the shares are trading today, that translates into a potential capital gain of 27.8% paired with an extra 4.9% dividend yield – enough to turn £5,000 into £6,634.

So while Anglo-Eastern shares may not double next year, they still appear set to generate market-beating returns. Of course, forecasts are not set in stone, and there are critical risks to consider.

Stricter environmental regulations surrounding palm oil production could cause costs to rise. This adverse impact could be compounded even further if Indonesia suffers poor weather conditions that impact crop yields, or if palm oil prices suddenly reverse.

In other words, management could execute perfectly, yet the business could still be disrupted by uncontrollable external forces. Nevertheless, Anglo-Eastern Plantations remains an interesting FTSE 250 opportunity worth exploring further, in my opinion. And it’s not the only stock I’ve got my eye on right now.