Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 best-selling shares I’ll buy at the next opportunity

3 FTSE 100 best-selling shares I’ll buy at the next opportunity

Discover the FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild is considering — and why he expects them to deliver stunning long-term returns.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m hoping to have some funds to invest in my Self-Invested personal Pension (SIPP) or Stocks and Shares ISA this month. So I’m building a list of FTSE 100 shares to consider buying when the money hits my account.

The three on my radar have already enjoyed stunning share price gains over the last three months: Babcock International (LSE:BAB), HSBC (LSE:HSBA) and National Grid (LSE:NG.). Each has delivered outperformed the broader FTSE index (+6%) during the past three months. I’m expecting them to keep heading higher.

But what makes them such brilliant potential buys for me?

Sector-beating value

With a 9% gain, Babcock International’s been the best-performing FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 defence stock during the past three months. I’m not surprised it’s attracted a frenzy of buying activity.

Even after these gains, it remains one of the UK defence industry’s greatest bargains. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 20.7 times.

Compare that with, say, FTSE 100 peers BAE Systems (22.5) and Rolls-Royce (37.9). Additionally, the broader global defence industry carries a forward P/E of 37. Babcock’s low valuation leaves scope for further price gains in my view.

That said, this is a share I’d chiefly buy for its exceptional long-term prospects. Defence budgets are rocketing, and Babcock’s strong partnership with the Ministry of Defence give it significant opportunities for growth.

Be mindful though that supply chain issues remain a threat in the near term.

Another FTSE bargain

HSBC’s also outperformed the broader Footsie over a three-month horizon, rising 12%. And like Babcock, it still offers terrific value for money.

Its forward P/E ratio is 10 times. This makes it cheaper than UK-focused banks like Lloyds (13.1), which — in my opinion — have far inferior growth prospects.

HSBC’s share price also has a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.9, below the value benchmark of one.

Like any bank, it faces extreme competitive pressures. Yet HSBC’s enormous (and rising) Asian market operation still gives it incredible opportunities to grow profits. I especially like its pivot towards high-value areas like wealth management — growth here is through the roof as regional incomes soar.

To cap things off, HSBC shares also carry a 5.1% prospective dividend yield.

Powering up

Since early September, National Grid shares have soared 13% in value. That’s more than double the FTSE 100 average.

The company’s risen as hopes of sustained interest rate cuts have risen. The threat of rate pressures remain, given stubbornly high inflation which may sap Bank of England appetite for reduction. But the outlook is improving on this front.

I’m considering National Grid shares to capitalise on the accelerating energy transition. The firm will double infrastructure investment to £60bn over the next five years in areas like renewable energy connections. In the nearer term, I like the fact its defensive operations provide protection from current uncertainty in the UK and global economies.

National Grid’s another FTSE 100 share offering great value today. Its PEG ratio is below one for each of the next two financial years (0.5 and 0.7). Its forward dividend yield is also a market-beating 4.2%.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, National Grid Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Growth Shares

This 19p penny share traded above 125p in 2020. Time for a comeback?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that just because a penny share enjoyed a prosperous past, it doesn't mean a comeback to glory…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how another £5,000 invested in this high-yield FTSE 250 star could make me £2,969 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 high-yield play has consistently delivered major dividend income for me in recent years, with analysts forecasting more…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

These 3 UK dividend shares could pay a brilliant £1,500 a year in tax-free ISA income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks out a trio out of high-yielding dividend shares from the FTSE 100 that offer investors a high…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The 3 key factors investors are overlooking in Rolls-Royce’s share price story…

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has soared since 2023, but there could still be a long way for it to go based…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield and 71% undervalued — time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Taylor Wimpey offers one of the best yields in the FTSE 100, looks very undervalued, and has great growth prospects,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ sub-£1 share price: great value, or a great big value trap?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price looks significantly undervalued, but mounting risks raise the spectre of a value trap. So, bargain hunters must…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

2 stealthy growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in December

| Stephen Wright

AI uncertainty sent growth stocks all over the place in November. But Stephen Wright has his eye on some longer-term…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

The specific sum you'd need for a £1k passive income may depend on whether you use a Cash ISA or…

Read more »