Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE shares I’m considering buying using my SIPP’s tax relief

2 FTSE shares I’m considering buying using my SIPP’s tax relief

Discover the two FTSE 100 growth shares that have shot to the top of my watchlist. I’m thinking of buying them for my SIPP this December.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I absolutely love my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). Like the Stocks and Shares ISA, it gives me protection from capital gains and dividend taxes. On top of this, it gives me a juicy regular bonus in the form of tax relief.

I’ve just had some lovely tax relief drop into my SIPP. And I’ve dug out two FTSE 100 stocks to potentially invest it in: Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

Want to know why I think they’re stock market winners?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Game on?

Games Workshop’s a share that’s served me brilliantly well over the years. Since I first bought the now-FTSE 100 stock in December 2020, its shares have risen exactly 100% in value.

Factoring in dividends, I’ve more than doubled my money!

I’ve added to my position several times since then. And I’m considering doing so again following its last stunning trading update in November when it predicted “core revenue of not less than £310m” this year. That represents an annual rise of at least 15%.

The fantasy gaming market remains niche but it’s growing exponentially. And its industry-leading Warhammer line of products puts it in pole position to exploit this, as trading numbers show. It’s also taking steps, to increase licensing revenues, a potentially explosive growth segment in its own right.

My only concern is that Games Workshop shares now look historically very expensive. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 35.8 times, which also sails above the Footsie’s average of roughly 12 times.

A valuation like this could prompt a sharp pullback if future trading is anything less than outstanding.

That said, I still think the stock is worth considering by investors and is deserving of a premium rating. All things considered, I’m optimistic its share price will keep rising strongly.

Tech titan

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is another SIPP selection I’m seriously considering in the coming days.

Its shares have headed in the opposite direction to Games Workshop’s over the last month. To my mind, this marks an attractive dip-buying opportunity.

A 10% share price drop in November leaves the trust at a 13% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share. Further weakness can’t be ruled out as worries over an ‘AI bubble’ linger. But this value’s hard to ignore for me as a long-term investor.

There’s no getting away from the fact our lives are becoming increasingly digitalised. This has fuelled a rally across the US tech sector during the 21st century, and Scottish Mortgage has followed in its wake.

Can the trust continue its stunning run though? With growth engines like AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and cloud and quantum computing, I believe it can.

Scottish Mortgage shares have risen a whopping 285% since 2015, underlining its strong track record picking winners like Nvidia, Amazon and Tesla. I think it might just be a top buy for my SIPP this festive season.

Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Games Workshop Group Plc, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Growth Shares

This 19p penny share traded above 125p in 2020. Time for a comeback?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that just because a penny share enjoyed a prosperous past, it doesn't mean a comeback to glory…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how another £5,000 invested in this high-yield FTSE 250 star could make me £2,969 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 high-yield play has consistently delivered major dividend income for me in recent years, with analysts forecasting more…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

These 3 UK dividend shares could pay a brilliant £1,500 a year in tax-free ISA income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks out a trio out of high-yielding dividend shares from the FTSE 100 that offer investors a high…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The 3 key factors investors are overlooking in Rolls-Royce’s share price story…

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has soared since 2023, but there could still be a long way for it to go based…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield and 71% undervalued — time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Taylor Wimpey offers one of the best yields in the FTSE 100, looks very undervalued, and has great growth prospects,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ sub-£1 share price: great value, or a great big value trap?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price looks significantly undervalued, but mounting risks raise the spectre of a value trap. So, bargain hunters must…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-selling shares I’ll buy at the next opportunity

| Royston Wild

Discover the FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild is considering -- and why he expects them to deliver stunning…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

2 stealthy growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in December

| Stephen Wright

AI uncertainty sent growth stocks all over the place in November. But Stephen Wright has his eye on some longer-term…

Read more »