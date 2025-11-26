Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » It’s possible to build a 5-figure second income investing under £100 a week. Here’s how!

It’s possible to build a 5-figure second income investing under £100 a week. Here’s how!

Is it really possible to earn a second income by investing regularly in dividend shares? Christopher Ruane explains how it could work.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

People try different things to earn a second income – including taking on a second job. Could there be easier ways to try and earn some extra money?

A much less time-intensive but potentially lucrative approach involves buying a diversified portfolio of shares in blue-chip companies that pay dividends to their shareholders.

That can be done even on a fairly modest budget. So here is how someone investing less than £100 per week could aim to grow a second income this way.

A slow and steady approach to building income

Let’s say someone invests £90 a week. Over the course of a year, that would add up to £4,680. If that was invested at a 6% yield, it should earn around £280 a year in dividends.

A yield is simply the amount earned annually expressed as a percentage of what is paid in. So 6% of £4,680 is just over £280.

This could be a good start. Six percent is above the average FTSE 100 yield but I see it as achievable in today’s market.

However, by taking a long-term approach, this could become even more lucrative.

Looking to the long term

For example, say an investor keeps putting in £90 a week and compounds the portfolio at 6% annually. Compounding basically means reinvesting income so that dividends in turn can earn dividends.

After 20 years, the portfolio ought to be worth around £177k. At a 6% dividend yield, that should earn a bit over £10k a year in dividends.

So in two decades, putting £90 each week into shares would have built to generate a five-figure second income each year.

Making some smart moves

Getting this right would require making the right choices.

One important choice is how to invest. For example, this could be through a share dealing account, dealing app or Stocks and Shares ISA. Another important choice, of course, is deciding which shares to buy.

I use the plural here because even the best business can run into difficulties, so the savvy investor always diversifies across different shares.

Finding shares to buy

One share I think income investors ought to consider is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The FTSE 100 financial services company currently offers a dividend yield of 9%. It also aims to grow its dividend per share by 2% annually.

No dividend is ever guaranteed and so whether the firm maintains its payout, let alone raises it, will ultimately depend on its financial performance.

I think it has a lot to like as a business, including a proven business model. It already has a large customer base and thanks to its strong brand and well-known name, it could hopefully grow that over time.

I also like the company’s focus on retirement-linked products as this is a large market that is likely to endure over the long term.

Still, the sale of a large US business may hurt Legal & General’s future revenues and earnings. Another risk is that volatile stock markets may lead some policyholders to pull out funds, hurting profits.

From a long-term perspective though, I think it is a share worth considering for investors seeking income.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Aviva’s share price could surge 18% to 760p

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price is tipped for a strong rebound by City analysts. But how robust are current forecasts? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Market Movers

1 winner and 1 loser in the FTSE 100 from the Autumn Budget

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of the key takeaways from the Autumn Budget and explains how measures will impact stocks…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Skipping this after the Autumn Budget could cost you dearly…

| Royston Wild

How could the Autumn Budget leave investors like you paying more tax? And what simple step could help protect your…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 stock be a major winner from the Autumn 2025 Budget?

| James Beard

Our writer reckons this UK stock (and others in the same sector) could be a major beneficiary from today’s (26…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Here’s why Pets at Home stock topped the FTSE 250 today (then didn’t)

| Ben McPoland

Could Pets at Home be a lucrative turnaround stock in the making? Our writer looks at the reason for its…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Dividend Shares

Passive income for life? These FTSE 100 stocks look attractive to me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how he tries to filter for FTSE 100 stocks that are sustainable dividend payers with above-average…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is the Aston Martin share price a generational bargain at 59p?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland is wondering whether there's an outside chance that the bullet-riddled Aston Martin share price will do a Rolls-Royce.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

My 2 favourite growth stocks just plunged 25% in a month – time to consider buying more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones made a big bet on these 2 FTSE 100 growth stocks, but the last month has been brutal.…

Read more »