Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How big an ISA is needed to target a £523 per week second income?

How big an ISA is needed to target a £523 per week second income?

Interested in aiming to earn a second income of several thousand pounds per month by investing in dividend shares? Christopher Ruane explains how.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Have you ever wondered whether the dividends from shares could be a realistic way to build a second income?

That is exactly how some people supplement their earnings. By investing in blue-chip dividend shares, they aim to earn some extra money without having to work for it.

Dividends can add up

Such an approach can be lucrative.

Currently the flagship FTSE 100 index of leading British shares has a yield of 3.2%. That means that, for every £100 invested, an investor would hopefully earn £3.20 per year in dividends.

That might not sound like a lot.

But it depends on how much is invested and at what yield. Although the FTSE 100 average is 3.2%, I think 6% is a realistic target in today’s market even while sticking to a carefully chosen basket of proven blue-chip businesses.

Imagine that somebody invests £1,000 each month and compounds it at 6%. That compound growth can come from dividends or share price growth, though share price declines could eat into the rate achieved.

Compounding at 6%, after 20 years the portfolio ought to be worth a bit over £453k.

At a 6% yield, that is big enough to generate a second income of £523 per week on average.

Getting the right approach

Can it actually be as simple as that makes it sound?

I do think this approach can be fairly straightforward. But it requires discipline and the investor also needs to take care when choosing shares to buy.

After all, dividends are never guaranteed. Even the best company can run into unforeseen difficulties.

It is also necessary to have a practical way to buy shares and hold them, such as a share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA, or trading app.

On the hunt for dividend shares

I said above I think a 6% yield is realistic as an average of the different share yields within a portfolio. Not all of them would necessarily need to yield 6%.

One share I think investors should consider is high-yield FTSE 100 financial services firm Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX).

Phoenix itself may not be widely known outside financial circles, but some of its operating businesses such as Standard Life certainly are.

In fact, Phoenix has millions of customers. The long-term savings and retirement business is a big player in a section of the market that experiences high, resilient demand.

I expect that to remain the case in years and even decades to come.

With its large client base, deep operational expertise, and powerful brands, I think the company could continue to be highly cash generative.

It already yields 7.9%. It also aims to grow its dividend per share each year, though, as at any company, the dividend is never guaranteed to last.

What sorts of things could potentially get in the way of ongoing dividend growth (or even maintenance)?

One risk I see is any significant market downturn hurting the value of some of Phoenix’s assets. That could force it to write down the value of its mortgage book, eating into earnings.

As a long-term investor, though, I continue to like the prospects for the company and see it as a share for investors to consider.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 in a SIPP? Here’s how it could snowball into £360k

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how taking advantage of the SIPP tax relief with modest monthly contributions can build towards an attractive…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to consider after the Autumn Budget!

| Royston Wild

Looking for stocks to consider buying after the Budget? Here are three from the FTSE 350 I think could benefit…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

With its 5.7% dividend yield, here’s what I like about Aviva

| Christopher Ruane

Aviva has grown its dividend per share annually in recent years yet its yield still thrashes the FTSE 100 average.…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Was the Autumn Budget a Rachel Reeves ‘disasterclass’ for UK shares?

| John Fieldsend

The Autumn Budget has been released! What kind of impact might the changes have on British businesses in the years…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

By November 2026, £1,000 invested in Lloyds could turn into…

| John Fieldsend

What might the next year look like for Lloyds shares? Here's one prediction of what a stake could be worth…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Aviva’s share price could surge 18% to 760p

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price is tipped for a strong rebound by City analysts. But how robust are current forecasts? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Market Movers

1 winner and 1 loser in the FTSE 100 from the Autumn Budget

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of the key takeaways from the Autumn Budget and explains how measures will impact stocks…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Skipping this after the Autumn Budget could cost you dearly…

| Royston Wild

How could the Autumn Budget leave investors like you paying more tax? And what simple step could help protect your…

Read more »