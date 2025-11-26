Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend shares that could benefit after today’s Autumn Budget

2 dividend shares that could benefit after today’s Autumn Budget

Mark Hartley takes a look at what’s expected from the UK Budget announcement today and how two FTSE 100 dividend shares could benefit.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite the chance of increased dividend tax and ongoing fiscal challenges, some UK dividend stocks could improve following the Autumn Budget.

Two standout candidates are Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) and M&G (LSE: MNG). Due to their strong fundamentals and attractive dividend yields both look to be worth considering.

Legal & General is among the highest-yielding stocks in the FTSE 100, currently offering a forward yield of 8.9%. The company is highly solvent with a lot of spare cash and a diversified business, spanning pensions, annuities, life insurance and asset management.

The group expects earnings per share (EPS) to increase by around 6%-9% for 2025, reinforcing confidence in its operations. If so, it could easily sustain (or grow) dividends even if the Budget hits the economy where it hurts.

That said, sentiment is sensitive to UK fiscal and economic policy. A significant dividend tax hike could dampen retail interest in the stock, particularly as it’s often viewed as a proxy for the UK economy. Analyst price targets reflect caution, expecting growth of only 5%-8% in the coming year.

Why it could benefit post-Budget

Legal & General is well-positioned to benefit from long-term pension risk transfer trends, which the company expects to double in market size by 2034. 

With the Autumn Budget expected to focus on households, it is unlikely to be hit by any tax increases.​ Plus, if interest rates fall as expected, it could renew demand for shares over cash and bonds, making high-yield dividend shares more attractive.

M&G

M&G is another FTSE 100 financial services giant with a current dividend yield of around 8.1%. Analysts are forecasting strong earnings growth of over 34% a year for the coming three years.

Some have highlighted an expectation of increasing profitability, supported by significant net inflows and growing assets under management (AUM).

Why it could improve after the Budget

Rumours have floated around possible changes to the Cash ISA allowance that could encourage investment in UK shares. If so, M&G’s UK equity focus and institutional client base may benefit.​ Backing this is a strong financial position, with solid cash generation and diversified earnings streams between asset management and insurance.

The average 12-month price target from analysts is only 5%-6% from current levels. With the yield, that’s a decent total — but still, there are risks.

Any further increase in dividend taxation could make the high yield less attractive post-tax. M&G’s aggressive operational growth may offset this to some degree but it’s worth noting. Leverage and cash-flow risks are also an ongoing concern, so investors should keep an eye on profitability and market conditions.

Final thoughts

Legal & General and M&G both offer high, stable yields and the potential to improve after the Autumn Budget. Each has a fundamentally strong and diversified business, and both are forecast to grow in 2025 despite the challenging economic landscape.

While dividend tax increases could be negative, analysts expect most of the fiscal tightening to fall on households. The added benefit of potential ISA changes make these two stocks worth considering for dividend investors seeking reliable, stable income post-Budget.

Mark Hartley has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Aviva’s share price could surge 18% to 760p

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price is tipped for a strong rebound by City analysts. But how robust are current forecasts? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Market Movers

1 winner and 1 loser in the FTSE 100 from the Autumn Budget

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of the key takeaways from the Autumn Budget and explains how measures will impact stocks…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Skipping this after the Autumn Budget could cost you dearly…

| Royston Wild

How could the Autumn Budget leave investors like you paying more tax? And what simple step could help protect your…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 stock be a major winner from the Autumn 2025 Budget?

| James Beard

Our writer reckons this UK stock (and others in the same sector) could be a major beneficiary from today’s (26…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Here’s why Pets at Home stock topped the FTSE 250 today (then didn’t)

| Ben McPoland

Could Pets at Home be a lucrative turnaround stock in the making? Our writer looks at the reason for its…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Dividend Shares

Passive income for life? These FTSE 100 stocks look attractive to me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how he tries to filter for FTSE 100 stocks that are sustainable dividend payers with above-average…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is the Aston Martin share price a generational bargain at 59p?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland is wondering whether there's an outside chance that the bullet-riddled Aston Martin share price will do a Rolls-Royce.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

My 2 favourite growth stocks just plunged 25% in a month – time to consider buying more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones made a big bet on these 2 FTSE 100 growth stocks, but the last month has been brutal.…

Read more »