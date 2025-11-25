Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With markets still looking fragile, this is the only growth share I’m considering now

With markets still looking fragile, this is the only growth share I’m considering now

Mark Hartley takes a look at one growth share that’s likely to keep rising even as the broader market continues to look unstable.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week’s highly-anticipated Nvidia results gave a brief respite from market fears. However, it seems they’ve failed to shore up the market as much as many hoped.

Lately, I’ve written extensively about the benefits of defensive shares during periods of market instability. However, there are a few growth stocks that could also benefit.

Naturally, gold and precious metal miners are well-positioned, as these commodities are seen as safe havens when markets wobble. We’ve already seen this effect drive up the price of Fresnillo this year. However, with the price now 47.5 times earnings, it might already be overvalued.

Fortunately, there’s a small gold miner on the FTSE 100 which might still be catching up. If so, it could present a compelling growth opportunity.

Impressive performance

With a moderate £7.7bn market-cap, Endeavour Mining‘s (LSE: EDV) a small player next to Fresnillo. It’s also up only 114% this year compared to Fresnillo’s astounding 262% gain.

That leaves it with more breathing space for extra growth if gold keeps rising. At around 20 times earnings, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s only slightly above the FTSE average.

Looking at the numbers, Endeavour has demonstrated exceptional operational and financial execution throughout 2025. In the first nine months of the year, it produced 911,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of just $1,362 per ounce – meaning at current gold prices of around $4,077, the company generates roughly $2,715 in profit per ounce.

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA has surged 110% to $1.634bn, with adjusted net earnings rocketing 375% to $556m. Most impressively, free cash flow totalled a stunning $680m through September, representing a 1,411% year-on-year increase.

Unsurprisingly with those numbers, its balance sheet is rock solid. Net debt stands at just $678m, with leverage at merely 0.2 times adjusted EBITDA – significantly below the company’s 0.5 times target. The profit growth has helped drive dividend increases, with its yield now up to 3%. 

It’s an impressive performance from a company that only joined the FTSE 100 in June 2024.

Risks

As with any investment, it’s critical to assess the risks. In the case of Endeavour Mining, regional and political volatility’s a key concern due to its operations in unstable parts of West Africa.

This year, Burkina Faso nationalised certain mining assets while Guinea and Mali made regulatory changes affecting Endeavour Mining’s operations. These geopolitical risks could disrupt production, impose higher taxes, or even result in partial asset loss. 

Additionally, if gold prices collapse from current highs, the company’s generous dividend would come under pressure.

Final thoughts

For a few hours last week, I really thought the AI bubble was just fear-mongering. But it seems even Nvidia’s exceptional performance isn’t enough to keep an oversaturated market climbing. When taking into account additional factors such as US debt, tariff concerns and geopolitical risks, I think gold will keep climbing for some time still.

For investors looking for exposure to rising gold prices without holding physical gold, a stock like Endeavour may be worth considering. While it faces regional- and sector-specific risks, the combined income potential and low valuation make it highly attractive, in my opinion.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Why did the Kingfisher share price just jump 5%?

| Alan Oscroft

The Kingfisher share price could be on track for a long-term recovery from a few years of weakness, with the…

Read more »

High flying easyJet women bring daughters to work to inspire next generation of women in STEM
Investing Articles

easyJet’s released forecast-beating financials, so why has its share price sunk?

| Royston Wild

easyJet's share price has dropped again despite it beating full-year forecasts. What's going wrong at the FTSE 100 airline?

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett prepares to step down, can today’s investor match his historic returns?

| Christopher Ruane

Can a small investor echo Warren Buffett's giant stock market record? Maybe not, but even he sees advantages to buying…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How on earth did this forgotten FTSE 100 stock jump 65% in a year?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had almost given up on this FTSE 100 company, but after years in the doldrums it's suddenly enjoying…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Up 15% this year, can the FTSE 100 keep climbing in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

2025 has seen the flagship FTSE 100 index of UK shares repeatedly hit new highs. Our writer looks ahead and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

To target £7,377 in annual passive income, how much should I invest in this FTSE dividend gem?

| Simon Watkins

Potentially life-changing passive income can be made from relatively small investments in high-dividend-paying stocks, with dividends reinvested.

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

This UK passive income share offers a 10.6% yield. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

With a yield of over 10%, this share's passive income generation potential is substantial. Can such a high yield last?…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

29% growth forecast, but down 37% — does Wizz Air’s share price look a steal after strong H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

Analysts see nearly 29% annual earnings growth ahead after robust H1 results, yet Wizz Air’s share price remains deeply discounted…

Read more »