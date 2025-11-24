Member Login
Time for me to buy more of this 61% undervalued FTSE heavyweight with a 6% forecast yield?

Analysts forecast this top-flight FTSE powerhouse stock will see its dividend yield jump on strong growth, and it looks a snip at its current price to me.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Top-tier FTSE heavyweight Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) has risen 28% in the past year. However, this does not mean the shares are left without any value in them.

In fact, following its recent full-year 2025 results, I believe the company looks in very good shape. This should drive its earnings higher in the coming years, powering further share price gains.

Along with other analysts, I also think the firm’s dividends will increase significantly too. This would seriously boost its existing credentials as a great stock to generate retirement income.

So, what’s the growth story here, and what are the exact numbers we are looking at?

What’s the business narrative?

Broadly speaking, the results released on 18 November showed resilient adjusted growth, strong cash generation, and continued good shareholder returns.

Adjusted tobacco and ‘next-generation products’ (NGP, mainly nicotine substitutes) rose 4.1% year on year to £8.316bn. The NGP segment’s revenue alone grew 13.7%, driven by oral nicotine products demand in the US and Europe. This helped offset the ongoing decline in cigarette volumes.

On the back of these gains, adjusted operating profit rose 4.6% to £3.988bn and earnings per share jumped 9.1% to 315p. As a result, the dividend was raised 4.5% to 160.32p.

What’s the outlook?

The full-year numbers again underlined the importance of the firm’s ongoing strategic shift from tobacco products to NGPs. It aims to maintain NGP’s double-digit net revenue growth each year to 2030. 

By that time, Imperial Brands expects its NGPs to account for at least 25% of the $17bn global market for these products.

Given this, the key risk for the firm is any derailment of this plan. This could hit its short-term earnings and longer term allow competitors to gain an advantage in the segment.

That said, the firm expects low-single-digit tobacco and double-digit NGP net revenue growth. Adjusted operating profit is expected to grow in the 3%-5% range.

It also expects to generate free cash flow of at least £2.2bn in the coming 12 months to add to the £2.7bn this year. This can be a major driver for business growth in itself.

Rising dividend yield bonus for shareholders

The latest 160.32p dividend gives a yield on the current £32.13 share price of 5%.

However, analysts forecast that the dividend will rise to 168.6p in 2026, 176.9p in 2027, and 194.1p in 2028.

These would generate respective divided yields on the present share price of 5.2%, 5.5%, and 6%.

So, investors considering a £10,000 investment at 6% would make £8,194 in dividends after 10 years. And after 30 years, it would be £50,226. These numbers include ‘dividend compounding’.

My investment view

I am going to buy more of the stock, based on the projected dividend gains and strong earnings growth prospects.

A further positive in my view is the extreme undervaluation of the stock. This could produce significant share price gains if I ever decide to sell it.

Specifically, a discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock is 61% undervalued at its current £32.21 price.

Therefore, its ‘fair value’ is £82.59.

I am also looking at other stocks that offer a similar combination of a deep discount, strong earnings growth and high dividend yield.

Simon Watkins has positions in Imperial Brands Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

