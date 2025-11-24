Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How on earth are Rolls-Royce shares up 1,556% since 2022?

How on earth are Rolls-Royce shares up 1,556% since 2022?

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a generational run in the last three years. Could this outrageous streak continue in the years ahead?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares have surged — up 1,556% — in the last three years. An investor who put £10,000 in at the low point has seen the stake balloon to over £150,000 in double quick time. How on earth did a FTSE 100 stalwart achieve such rapid gains? And could the stock do it again?

The first element to such a rapid rise is timing. The share price didn’t sink to a 67p low by accident, it came after the mini-Budget under a certain Ms Truss. I remember it well. No one could believe a pound was the same rate as a dollar on the exchanges. It was pure panic stations.

Those of us who have been watching the markets for a while are well-acquainted with this phenomenon. When everyone is panicking? That might be the best time to buy. As billionaire investor Warren Buffett put it: “Be greedy when others are fearful.”

Factors

A second reason for the Rolls-Royce resurgence was macroeconomic. There are wider economic trends that can make a huge difference to a company. In this case, the two salient factors are defence spending and plane passengers.

The early 2020s might go down uniquely in history as a time when governments didn’t think defence spending was a priority. Major wars were a thing of the past, or so many of us hoped. The subsequent increase across the world in military spending was a boon for Rolls-Royce, which produces engines and power systems in these areas.

The number of flights and passengers took a hit because of Covid. This affected airlines and those involved in the construction and maintenance of planes like Rolls-Royce. A rebound in passengers had, of course, the opposite effect. As globalisation continues apace, this could be another factor to push the firm forward for a long time down the road.

Predicting

It’s worth bearing in mind that such macroeconomic events are very difficult to predict ahead of time. An easing of global tensions or a lessening in the numbers of flight passengers could have a negative impact on the share price.

Moving on to financial matters, these driving factors have pushed up earnings which, at the end of the day, are what growth really is. Compare 2021 revenue of £11bn with 2024 revenue of £19bn. The firm was loss-making in 2020 and 2021. Last financial year’s profits came in at £2.5bn.

Along the way, the company has outperformed expectations again and again. Exceeding the forecasts of analysts is a very good sign that a company is purring under the bonnet. That Rolls-Royce pulled off the feat over and over, sometimes by double-digit percentages, made a big contribution to the rising share price.

Only time will tell whether the run can continue, but I think this is still a stock to consider, despite its much higher price.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These 3 jaw-dropping FTSE 100 dividend stocks have 1 brilliant thing in common

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a trio of UK dividend stocks that stand out from the pack. Their track record of…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why high valuations aren’t a reason for investors to stop buying stocks

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains why even the most value-conscious investors shouldn’t let rising prices stop them looking for stocks to buy…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to take £23,184 per year as a passive income?

| John Fieldsend

Many ISA investors target a passive income high enough to work as a sort of second income. But how much…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

These 3 high-yield income stocks boast a stunning 10-year dividend track record!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones alerts investors to 3 FTSE 100 income stocks that combine high yields with another exciting benefit that dividend…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Could these dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares enjoy a December rebound?

| Royston Wild

Discover three FTSE 250 shares that are trading on rock-bottom price-to-earnings ratios -- and why they could be about to…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

How large must my ISA be for a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a reliable long-term passive income with shares, bonds and investment trusts in a diversified ISA.

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 epic ETFs to target an average 16.2% annual return

| Royston Wild

Meet the top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have delivered double-digit yearly returns since 2020 -- including a great gold fund.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in dividend shares to aim for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright takes a look at the power of dividend shares to turn a small regular monthly investment into much…

Read more »