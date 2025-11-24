Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could these dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares enjoy a December rebound?

Could these dirt-cheap FTSE 250 shares enjoy a December rebound?

Discover three FTSE 250 shares that are trading on rock-bottom price-to-earnings ratios — and why they could be about to surge higher.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 remains packed with brilliant discounts as we move into the festive season. The stock market volatility we’ve experienced in recent weeks has seen even more top companies move into bargain basement territory.

Take the following FTSE 250 shares: QinetiQ (LSE:QQ.), Softcat (LSE:SCT), and TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG). Each now trades on a rock-bottom earnings multiple following heavy price falls.

Could they rebound in December?

Defence bargain

UK defence shares like QinetiQ have fallen sharply in recent days. The prospect of peace in Ukraine would be welcome after years of bloodshed. But it could have significant impact on defense sector profits if sales slump afterwards.

News of a ceasefire could cause defence contractors to fall further. However, the chances of a peace deal being struck — or holding out after any ceasefire — remain uncertain. The failure of a US-brokered deal could have the opposite effect and prompt shares to rally.

The low valuation on QinetQ shares in particular may help it to rebound in this event. A 16% share price drop over the last month leaves it on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 13.7 times. This is one of the lowest multiples across the European defence sector.

QinetiQ’s share price also commands a P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.8. A reading below 1 implies a share is going mega cheap.

Tech star

Fears of an AI bubble have spread across the broader tech sector in recent weeks. Information technology provider Softcat has sunk 13% as investors have reduced or closed out positions.

It’s a decline I think merits serious attention from bargain hunters. The business trades on a forward P/E ratio of 19.7 times.

As the chart shows, this is historically a rock-bottom rating for Softcat shares.

FTSE 250 share Softcat's low P/E ratio
Source: TradingView

My view is that worries over the AI sector have been overblown, as Nvidia‘s blowout results last week showed. I’m backing Softcat to rebound when market sentiment stabilises.

Over the long-term, I’m confident the company could surge in value as increasing digitalisation drives sales. That’s despite the threat of rising costs and competition from US tech shares. Softcat’s share price has rocketed 410% since November 2020.

Bargain bank

TBC Bank has long been one of the most eye-catching FTSE 250 value shares. Having declined 10% over the last month, it’s now a bargain I think merits serious attention from investors.

Its forward P/E ratio is 5.4 times. That makes it the cheapest UK-listed bank share, well behind the likes of Lloyds (11.9 times) and HSBC (9.8 times), for instance.

Furthermore, a 6.6% dividend yield for this year is one of the sector’s highest.

The bank’s shares have dropped after it said full-year profits will undershoot prior forecasts. Current problems include regulatory changes that have introduced a cap on microloans, a key market for the company.

Yet I think the market has overreacted to the news. Trading remains strong, as Georgia’s booming economy drives financial services demand. And the business is accelerating its shift from microloans to areas like SME lending to overcome its recent travails.

I think TBC could spring back as investors wake up to its exceptional all-round value

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Nvidia, QinetiQ Group Plc, and Softcat Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These 3 jaw-dropping FTSE 100 dividend stocks have 1 brilliant thing in common

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a trio of UK dividend stocks that stand out from the pack. Their track record of…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to take £23,184 per year as a passive income?

| John Fieldsend

Many ISA investors target a passive income high enough to work as a sort of second income. But how much…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

These 3 high-yield income stocks boast a stunning 10-year dividend track record!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones alerts investors to 3 FTSE 100 income stocks that combine high yields with another exciting benefit that dividend…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

How on earth are Rolls-Royce shares up 1,556% since 2022?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a generational run in the last three years. Could this outrageous streak continue in the…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

How large must my ISA be for a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a reliable long-term passive income with shares, bonds and investment trusts in a diversified ISA.

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 epic ETFs to target an average 16.2% annual return

| Royston Wild

Meet the top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have delivered double-digit yearly returns since 2020 -- including a great gold fund.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in dividend shares to aim for a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright takes a look at the power of dividend shares to turn a small regular monthly investment into much…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you can use that to target an £8,000 yearly second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the UK stock market has some interesting opportunities for investors with cash looking to earn a second…

Read more »