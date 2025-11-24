Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Consider these 3 shares to buy before the Christmas boom

Consider these 3 shares to buy before the Christmas boom

Mark Hartley weighs up three shares to buy that haven’t had the best of times in 2025, but could see their fortunes revived by the Christmas holidays.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The festive season is an interesting time for the stock market, presenting unique opportunities for shares to buy while other companies take leave. Naturally, retail and e-commerce businesses see the largest boost, while tourism and luxury-related stocks also tend to benefit.

Here are three stocks that I think are worth considering as Christmas draws closer. All three have historically done well during previous festive periods.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) is known for its higher-end Christmas food and gifts, with its London flagship store famously lit up during the season. But it’s been up and down this year ever since the April cyberattack that cost the business an estimated £101.6m.

Fortunately, insurance covered much of the loss, and it expects second-half profits to at least match last year’s levels. Online sales have been improving and food sales remain resilient, up 7.8% in the most recent quarterly results.

However, economic uncertainties such as inflation and rising costs could pressure margins. These are compounded by the ongoing fallout from the cyberattack.

To mitigate any further impact, it has implemented cost-saving initiatives and now expects a full recovery by the end of the financial year.

Card Factory

The greetings card and gifts retailer Card Factory (LSE: CARD) is always a popular choice in the run-up to Christmas, due to its proven seasonal performance. During last season, revenue grew 4.7% and like-for-like sales rose 3% — indicating strong seasonal demand for its products.

But it’s already had a good year, with H1 2025 revenue up 5.9% to £247.6m and a 74.3% surge in operating cash flow to £30.5m. With that kind of solid operational performance off-season, I expect the second half will be even better. 

However, recent National Living Wage increases prompted a £14m cost headwind, reducing full-year 2026 expectations. Through efficiency programs, management expects mid-to-high single-digit profit growth, but weakened investor sentiment could still hurt the share price.

Meanwhile, the 5% dividend yield is an attractive bonus.

Airbnb

Looking across the pond, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is another stock likely to see increased demand during this festive season — for obvious reasons. The company operates one of the largest holiday accommodation rental marketplaces in the world.

However, it faces stiff competition from rivals Booking.com and Expedia, both of which are after its market share.

In its latest Q3 results, revenues climbed 10% year-on-year to $4.1bn while adjusted EBITDA hit a record high of $2.1bn — a 50% margin. Due to growing US demand and international expansion in Latin America and Asia Pacific, bookings increased 9% to 133.6m.

Despite this, the share price has declined 13% in 2025, amid delistings and tourist tax penalties in Spain and France. These regulatory pressures pose ongoing risks. Still, for Q4, it expects further revenue growth to approximately $2.7bn, helped by its new ‘Reserve Now, Pay Later’ feature.

Final thoughts

At The Motley Fool, we promote a long-term investment strategy that typically overlooks seasonal fluctuations. However, for those looking for shares to buy this month, the festive season could provide a welcome boost.

And these are just a few examples of the wide range of retail shares that could benefit this Christmas. Eagled-eyed investors may find even better opportunities on the FTSE indexes.

Mark Hartley has positions in Marks And Spencer Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airbnb. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you can use that to target an £8,000 yearly second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the UK stock market has some interesting opportunities for investors with cash looking to earn a second…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £38,127 a year in dividend income from £20,000 in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 250 gem – here’s how

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 gem generates a huge dividend income, which is forecast to rise on very strong earnings growth, and…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if we’re in an AI bubble that might crash the stock market and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reckons this leading FTSE 100 property portal will bounce back, despite stock market jitters about an AI bubble.

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

If the FTSE crashes 20%, these are the 2 stocks I want to buy first

| Andrew Mackie

This writer explains why, even if the FTSE 100 takes a sharp tumble, it's important to watch for opportunities to…

Read more »

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

Just over £11 now, is there any value left in National Grid’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid’s share price has risen significantly from its January low, which begs the question, has it reached ‘overvalued’ territory?

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Growth Shares

Down 24% in a month, I think this FTSE 100 stock has been oversold

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a FTSE 100 stock that has taken a battering following a recent financial update, so is…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this 61% undervalued FTSE heavyweight with a 6% forecast yield?

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast this top-flight FTSE powerhouse stock will see its dividend yield jump on strong growth, and it looks a…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in FTSE 100 stocks to target £2,658 a month retirement income?

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins believes more will be needed than the State Pension to enjoy a comfortable retirement, and this could come…

Read more »