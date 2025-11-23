Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

Removing stamp duty on UK equities bought in Stocks and Shares ISAs sounds like a good thing, but investors should be careful what they wish for.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
ISA Individual Savings Account

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s a chance the UK Budget might bring something radical for Stocks and Shares ISAs. And it’s something investors will want to think very carefully about. 

According to professional services firm BDO, the Chancellor’s considering ways to make UK equities more attractive. But I’m trying to work out whether this is good for me or not.

Stamp Duty

According to BDO, the Chancellor’s looking at removing stamp duty on shares bought in ISAs with a certain percentage of UK-listed shares. They rate the chance of this as medium.

Around two-thirds of my Stocks and Shares ISA is invested in UK equities, so this looks like it will be a good thing for me. It is, but there’s a potential downside.

I don’t enjoy paying stamp duty and I’d rather not do it. But what I want more is to keep buying UK shares in the future, so that means I should hope that prices stay low while I’m doing it.

What I don’t want is more investors buying UK stocks and making them too much more expensive. This seems to be what the Chancellor’s aiming for. That will make sellers happy, rather than buyers.

Investing

It’s natural for investors to want to see stocks they own go up if they intend to sell their shares. Anyone looking to buy should be hoping for price cuts.

One of the great insights about the stock market is that it’s one of the few places where people are less inclined to buy when prices go down. But in a lot of cases, they shouldn’t. 

In some respects, investors should feel better when prices go down. Buyers should want to get as many shares in their chosen company for their money as they can.

Of course, they shouldn’t hope an issue with the underlying business sends the stock lower – that could be bad.

UK value

I still think Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) is one of the most obviously ‘discounted’ UK stocks. Its free cash flows are 3% lower than Rollins – its US counterpart – but it trades at a 38% discount.

This isn’t entirely inexplicable – the FTSE 100 company’s in the process of integrating a big acquisition. That’s why its margins are currently lower and this brings risk.

If this normalises though, the company’s profits should increase significantly. It already generates significantly higher revenues than Rollins and I’m expecting cash flows to follow.

The business has what I look for in an investment, which is a strong position in a durable industry. That’s why I’m looking to keep buying – and I don’t want the price to go up (well, not yet anyway!)

Careful what you wish for

Removing stamp duty on UK shares might boost prices. But those of us looking to buy should be hoping stocks get cheaper, not more expensive.

The best-case scenario for investors looking to buy is that taxes come down but prices don’t go up. And if the tax cut comes on ISAs that meet certain conditions, this is a real possibility.

It could happen. But from a buying perspective, I’m hoping the discount UK shares trade at relative to their US counterparts persists for some time!

Stephen Wright has positions in Rentokil Initial Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rollins. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth £220,000! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock surging 999.8% over the past five years.…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

I’m ready and waiting for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Everybody keeps warning about a stock market crash but Harvey Jones isn't worried, he'll take it as an opportunity to…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This dividend share already yields 7.7% – now imagine if stock markets crash!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock, and if share prices remain volatile he'll…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Just as the Rolls-Royce share price looked like it was climbing out of reach, might we have some better buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk during the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three value stocks that he thinks have scope to grow over the longer run, but whose…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

At 6.6p, could this fast-growing penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is impressed by the growth trajectory and product pipeline of an upcoming pharma penny stock. But is it…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s top growth stocks reported this week — and investors reacted quickly

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth from Halma and Diploma reminded investors of why they’re two of the UK’s top-performing stocks of…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes, I’m going to…

| Stephen Wright

A 20% drop in the stock market could be a huge buying opportunity, but waiting in cash is risky. Stephen…

Read more »