Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £500 buys 307 shares in this 10.16% dividend yield stock!

£500 buys 307 shares in this 10.16% dividend yield stock!

Emerging market stocks are on fire, surging by over 26% in 2025, so far – a massive tailwind that this high-dividend-yield stock’s profiting from.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even with UK shares trading near all-time highs, there are still plenty of stocks offering impressive dividend yields. Among these is Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM), which currently has one of the highest payouts in the FTSE 250, at 10.2%.

Normally, double-digit yields are a warning sign to stay away. Yet this asset management enterprise has nonetheless maintained its impressive shareholder payouts for over half a decade, so far. And looking at the group’s latest results, this pattern looks like it’s set to continue in 2026

So should investors consider picking up 307 shares for £500 right now to tap into this seemingly lucrative passive income opportunity?

Emerging market recovery

As a quick crash course, Ashmore’s an investment management group specialising in emerging markets. With Covid and then inflation having ravaged emerging economies, this stock market sector has had a rough couple of years. However, more recently, the tide seems to have turned.

Looking at the MSCI Emerging Market Index, these stocks have been steadily recovering since late 2022. But that recovery’s gone into overdrive in 2025, rising by 26.3% since the start of the year. And that’s before accounting for dividends. By comparison, the FTSE 100, which is also having a good year, is only up around 17%.

This market momentum bodes well for Ashmore’s business. In its latest quarterly update ending in September, its investment portfolio increased by $1.4bn. And at the same time, rising investor interest has attracted fresh capital, offsetting the fund outflow challenges Ashmore has been enduring, growing its assets under management to $48.7bn.

Yet, despite this operating and financial momentum, its share price continues to lag the MSCI index, driving the dividend yield into double-digit territory. So why is investor sentiment surrounding Ashmore still so weak despite the business getting stronger?

Investigating the yield

As previously mentioned, Ashmore’s client base has and continues to withdraw their money. In fact, looking back to September 2022, which was the start of the emerging market sector recovery, Ashmore’s assets under management were actually higher at $56bn.

Even with the business achieving strong investment returns for clients, clients continue to cycle their funds out of Ashmore and into US tech or alternative assets like gold. And with fewer assets under management, the firm’s revenue from management fees has suffered.

The good news is that client outflows are slowing. The bad news is that dividends are exceeding profits.

As such, management’s been selling off parts of its investment portfolio to pay dividends. Needless to say, in the long term, that’s unsustainable. And while leadership has found ways to cut costs, it’s not been enough to offset the loss of fee income.

Where does that leave investors?

The strong performance of emerging market investments serves as a handy tailwind for Ashmore’s business.

Beyond growing the investment portfolio, displaying strong returns is a good way to attract and retain new investor capital. And with the US stock market starting to wobble, the company could soon enjoy a capital allocation shift back to emerging markets.

However, the timing of this remains a mystery. And if investor interest continues to prove elusive, a dividend cut may be inevitable. In other words, this is a high-risk, high-reward dividend stock. And personally, I think there are more attractive opportunities to explore elsewhere.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth £220,000! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock surging 999.8% over the past five years.…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

I’m ready and waiting for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Everybody keeps warning about a stock market crash but Harvey Jones isn't worried, he'll take it as an opportunity to…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This dividend share already yields 7.7% – now imagine if stock markets crash!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock, and if share prices remain volatile he'll…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Just as the Rolls-Royce share price looked like it was climbing out of reach, might we have some better buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk during the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three value stocks that he thinks have scope to grow over the longer run, but whose…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

At 6.6p, could this fast-growing penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is impressed by the growth trajectory and product pipeline of an upcoming pharma penny stock. But is it…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s top growth stocks reported this week — and investors reacted quickly

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth from Halma and Diploma reminded investors of why they’re two of the UK’s top-performing stocks of…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| Stephen Wright

Removing stamp duty on UK equities bought in Stocks and Shares ISAs sounds like a good thing, but investors should…

Read more »