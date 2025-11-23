Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 growth stocks down 23% or more to consider for an ISA right now

2 growth stocks down 23% or more to consider for an ISA right now

Ben McPoland spotlights two interesting growth stocks with the potential to become far bigger businesses over the next decade.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks have had a tricky few months, with many falling 20% or more as fears of an AI bubble grow. However, for those with the nerve to invest through volatility, I think the following pair of growth stocks are worth digging into.

On

First up is On Holding (NYSE:ONON), the Swiss firm behind the premium sportswear brand.

The stock’s down 33% since January due to tariff uncertainty and weak consumer spending. Both these challenges are obviously not ideal for the business.

Yet, they haven’t held back the brand’s impressive growth trajectory. In the first nine months of 2025, net sales increased 32.6%, or 37.3% on a constant currency (CC) basis. This came from both direct-to-consumer (+39.2%) and wholesale (+33.1% at CC) channels.

Sales are surging worldwide, with very impressive growth in Asia Pacific. Net sales were up 115.3% there in the first nine months.

The brand’s premium positioning — based on “craftsmanship, precision and design excellence” — is also driving industry-leading margins. A gross margin of 62% is well above Nike‘s 42%, as the company continues to have success targeting a more affluent customer.

I’m not really a big spender, but I did recently buy a pair of On’s next-gen Cloudvista 2 running shoes. I have to say, they’re amazing, and I can see why they’re quickly becoming the gold standard among runners. The New York Marathon women’s winner this year ran in a pair of On trainers.

That said, I did baulk at the firm’s £105 jogging bottoms recently at JD Sports. I opted for the cheaper Adidas ones instead.

Again though, the premium price tags aren’t stopping growth, as the company sold over 1m apparel units in a single quarter for the first time in Q3. And as it opens more stores in major cities, management sees a huge opportunity to grow apparel sales.

For 2026, On expects for sales growth of at least 23%, though it tends to offer conservative guidance. So the figure could well be higher.

Right now, the stock trades for 29 times forward earnings, falling to 22 by 2027. That’s not expensive for a fast-growing firm sporting premium profit margins and eyeing a long runway of growth.

Filtronic

Turning to the UK, we have Filtronic (LSE:FTC). It develops and manufactures radio frequency systems and components. 

The share price took off like a rocket (pun intended) last year when Filtronic announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to supply modules for the ballooning Starlink constellation. However, it’s pulled back 23% since the summer.

The SpaceX tie-up‘s already resulted in record orders for the £285m market-cap company. But the downside to this is that it’s increased customer concentration risk significantly.

Put simply, if anything goes wrong with the SpaceX partnership, the stock would be in big trouble.

Nevertheless, it’s worth pointing out that the firm’s having success diversifying its customer base. In July, it inked a £13m contract with defence giant BAE Systems, and earlier this month won a €7m multi-year contract for a European satellite constellation programme.

The stock’s trading at 34 times forward earnings. While not an obvious bargain, it could fly much higher in the years ahead, with Filtronic perfectly positioned to capture more SpaceX and defence contracts.

Ben McPoland has positions in BAE Systems and On Holding. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Filtronic Plc, Nike, and On Holding. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth £220,000! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock surging 999.8% over the past five years.…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

I’m ready and waiting for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Everybody keeps warning about a stock market crash but Harvey Jones isn't worried, he'll take it as an opportunity to…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This dividend share already yields 7.7% – now imagine if stock markets crash!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock, and if share prices remain volatile he'll…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Just as the Rolls-Royce share price looked like it was climbing out of reach, might we have some better buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk during the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three value stocks that he thinks have scope to grow over the longer run, but whose…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

At 6.6p, could this fast-growing penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is impressed by the growth trajectory and product pipeline of an upcoming pharma penny stock. But is it…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s top growth stocks reported this week — and investors reacted quickly

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth from Halma and Diploma reminded investors of why they’re two of the UK’s top-performing stocks of…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| Stephen Wright

Removing stamp duty on UK equities bought in Stocks and Shares ISAs sounds like a good thing, but investors should…

Read more »