Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Plenty of stocks are forecast to grow faster than the Rolls-Royce share price. Here are just 3

Plenty of stocks are forecast to grow faster than the Rolls-Royce share price. Here are just 3

The Rolls-Royce share price has been the darling of the market. But James Beard’s found 3 stocks forecast to outperform the British icon next year.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

According to the latest (20 November) forecast of analysts, the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price will grow by 16.4% over the next 12 months. By the stock’s own recent standards, this would be a little disappointing. After all, over the past three years ended 31 October, it’s risen by 175% (2023), 149% (2024) and 118% (2025).

But those who don’t want to invest in the aerospace and defence group could consider taking a stake in these three stocks. The consensus view of analysts is for each of them to grow faster than Rolls-Royce. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Diageo

Diageo (LSE:DGE), the beer and spirits group, gets a new boss on 1 January 2026. But Sir Dave Lewis, who used to run Tesco, joins at a difficult time. Gen Zers are drinking less than their parents and weight-loss drugs appear to be suppressing the desire for alcohol as well as food.

The group says people are drinking better, not more. To capitalise, it has brands that cater for all price points in the market.

And through clever use of social media, the group’s jewel in the crown, Guinness, appears to be going from strength to strength. One estimate reckons the stout’s worth £14bn on a standalone basis.

Despite its woes, Diageo’s still yielding 4.6% (no guarantees, of course).

Such is his reputation that news of Sir Dave’s appointment lifted the group’s share price by over 5%. Analysts reckon there could be another 26.9% to come over the next year.

2. Mondi

Brokers believe that the Mondi (LSE:MNDI) share price could rise 31.8% by November 2026. But the paper and packaging group’s stock market valuation has tanked recently due to lower paper prices and an over-supply in the industry.

However, these problems appear to be temporary ones. The need for cardboard boxes shows no sign of slowing and I see no reason why the demand/supply imbalance won’t be corrected soon.

Also, the stock currently offers good value with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5 and a very attractive dividend yield of 7.5%. However, income investors should be cautious as the payout could come under threat if the group’s earnings continue to disappoint.

However, recent cost savings and delayed investment means the group’s well positioned to benefit when market conditions improve.

3. Persimmon

The biggest risk for Persimmon (LSE:PSN) is that the housing market fails to continue its recovery. If interest rates don’t fall or the economy stagnates, the demand for new properties is likely to suffer.

However, net borrowing in September was at its highest level since March, when there was a rush to complete deals ahead of stamp duty changes. Importantly, the actual interest rate on new loans is now at its lowest level since January 2023.

The long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market favour Persimmon. There’s a chronic shortage of new properties and the government wants to streamline the planning process. On the demand side, shareholders will be hoping that first-time buyer incentives are reintroduced as part of this month’s Budget.

Persimmon’s properties are cheaper than its rivals, it owns plenty of building plots and it has no debt. This puts it in a strong position if recent market trends continue and probably explains why analysts reckon the stock will rise 19.4% over the next 12 months.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

The Babcock share price falls slightly despite another strong set of results

| James Beard

James Beard takes a look at the half-year results of Babcock International Group, the rapidly-growing FTSE 100 defence contractor.

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

I keep buying Taylor Wimpey shares and they keep falling – should I give up?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks Taylor Wimpey shares combine a brilliant dividend yield with potential share price recovery prospects, but there's a…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

How big should your ISA be to generate £2k monthly income in retirement?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how investors can build a high and rising dividend income from a balanced portfolio of FTSE…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Up to 10.23%! Meet 7 of the FTSE 100’s largest dividend yields

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 is renowned worldwide for its huge dividend yields. Here are the seven biggest yielding stocks on the…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Is it possible to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire? Here are 4,560 people who’ve done it

| James Beard

Latest statistics show that nearly 5,000 people have a Stocks and Shares ISA worth seven figures or more. James Beard…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors are putting the boot into this FTSE 250 stock. But I reckon a recovery’s under way

| James Beard

James Beard sees enough in Dr Martens' half-year results to believe the iconic FTSE 250 footwear manufacturer is on the…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ share price trades at only 6.8 times forecast earnings. What on earth’s going on?

| James Beard

James Beard takes a closer look at the numbers that led to yesterday’s (20 November) 3.88% fall in JD Sports'…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

3 tips for handling the current FTSE 100 and S&P 500 wobble

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The S&P 500 index and the Footsie are experiencing some weakness right now. Here are three simple strategies to get…

Read more »