The Rolls-Royce share price has been the darling of the market. But James Beard’s found 3 stocks forecast to outperform the British icon next year.

Plenty of stocks are forecast to grow faster than the Rolls-Royce share price. Here are just 3

According to the latest (20 November) forecast of analysts, the Rolls-Royce Holdings share price will grow by 16.4% over the next 12 months. By the stock’s own recent standards, this would be a little disappointing. After all, over the past three years ended 31 October, it’s risen by 175% (2023), 149% (2024) and 118% (2025).

But those who don’t want to invest in the aerospace and defence group could consider taking a stake in these three stocks. The consensus view of analysts is for each of them to grow faster than Rolls-Royce. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Diageo

Diageo (LSE:DGE), the beer and spirits group, gets a new boss on 1 January 2026. But Sir Dave Lewis, who used to run Tesco, joins at a difficult time. Gen Zers are drinking less than their parents and weight-loss drugs appear to be suppressing the desire for alcohol as well as food.

The group says people are drinking better, not more. To capitalise, it has brands that cater for all price points in the market.

And through clever use of social media, the group’s jewel in the crown, Guinness, appears to be going from strength to strength. One estimate reckons the stout’s worth £14bn on a standalone basis.

Despite its woes, Diageo’s still yielding 4.6% (no guarantees, of course).

Such is his reputation that news of Sir Dave’s appointment lifted the group’s share price by over 5%. Analysts reckon there could be another 26.9% to come over the next year.

2. Mondi

Brokers believe that the Mondi (LSE:MNDI) share price could rise 31.8% by November 2026. But the paper and packaging group’s stock market valuation has tanked recently due to lower paper prices and an over-supply in the industry.

However, these problems appear to be temporary ones. The need for cardboard boxes shows no sign of slowing and I see no reason why the demand/supply imbalance won’t be corrected soon.

Also, the stock currently offers good value with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5 and a very attractive dividend yield of 7.5%. However, income investors should be cautious as the payout could come under threat if the group’s earnings continue to disappoint.

However, recent cost savings and delayed investment means the group’s well positioned to benefit when market conditions improve.

3. Persimmon

The biggest risk for Persimmon (LSE:PSN) is that the housing market fails to continue its recovery. If interest rates don’t fall or the economy stagnates, the demand for new properties is likely to suffer.

However, net borrowing in September was at its highest level since March, when there was a rush to complete deals ahead of stamp duty changes. Importantly, the actual interest rate on new loans is now at its lowest level since January 2023.

The long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market favour Persimmon. There’s a chronic shortage of new properties and the government wants to streamline the planning process. On the demand side, shareholders will be hoping that first-time buyer incentives are reintroduced as part of this month’s Budget.

Persimmon’s properties are cheaper than its rivals, it owns plenty of building plots and it has no debt. This puts it in a strong position if recent market trends continue and probably explains why analysts reckon the stock will rise 19.4% over the next 12 months.