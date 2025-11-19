Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 41% in a year, this FTSE 250 share still yields 7.5%! Worth a look?

Up 41% in a year, this FTSE 250 share still yields 7.5%! Worth a look?

Although this FTSE 250 share has risen strongly over the past year, it still has a high dividend yield. Our writer has a look at the investment case.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A rising share price typically means a falling dividend yield, in the absence of dividend growth. FTSE 250 share Aberdeen Group (LSE: ABDN) has not grown its dividend for many years. But, despite its share price rising by 41% in just 12 months, it still yields 7.5%.

Could now be the time for investors to consider this high-yield share?

Strong potential but an uneven performance

I should mention that I have owned the FTSE 250 share before.

Back then, I felt the company had underlying strengths, such as a large customer base and a clear value proposition. Its business model had proven it could do well even if it did not always consistently deliver.

That inconsistency was part of the problem, though. While it seemed to have the makings of a strong business, it did not always seem to capitalise on them effectively.

Have things changed?

Dividend looks attractive

There are some mixed signals about whether the business is on more of an even keel than it once was. Overall, I think things are looking pretty good.

In the first half of this year, the company’s diluted earnings per share grew a very impressive 48% year on year.

However, adjusted net operating revenue slid 6% and net flows were negative, meaning more money left the company’s funds than was put into them.

Seen positively, that could be a sign that the asset manager is taking a more strategic approach, focused on profitable business. Over time, it expects to grow.

The company has said it is committed to supporting the dividend. Whether that happens will depend on financial performance.

But I see management’s commitment as a positive sign that it is focussed on how to maintain the shareholder payout.

In the first half, paying ordinary dividends cost Aberdeen £130m. That was amply covered by net cash flows from operating activities of £241m.  

One to consider

There is a lot of work still to be done to unlock the full potential of the FSTE 250 firm, I reckon.

But it has been getting its act together in the past several years and I think that shows through in its first-half profitability.

I also think it is reflected in the strong performance of the share price over the past 12 months.

It is still around two-thirds lower than it was back in 2015. That shows how far the company has fallen in some investors’ favour.

But it has well-known brands, including not only Aberdeen itself but also the investment platform interactive investor. The company has a sizeable customer base and has demonstrated that it can generate sizeable amounts of excess cash over time.

Taken together with its focus on maintaining its dividend at the current level, I see this as an income share for investors to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

5 5%+ yielding dividend shares to consider for a retirement portfolio

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of shares all yielding more than 5% that he thinks are worth considering for a…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Growth Shares

2 UK shares I’d prefer to own over Lloyds stock right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong run in the Lloyds share price but points out a couple of UK shares that…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

As the FTSE falls I can see cheap stocks everywhere – time to go shopping!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hopes to take advantage of recent stock market volatility to fill his portfolio with cheap stocks, and he…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Dividend Shares

With a dividend yield of almost 10%, is this REIT too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why REITs can be attractive for income investors and flags the key points to look for when…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

5 dividend-paying FTSE stocks to consider buying for a retirement portfolio

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers looks at a selection of FTSE stocks that he thinks could help bring in passive income in preparation…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Prediction: this overlooked FTSE 100 stock could be set to soar 90%

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts predict a huge share price rise for this FTSE 100 stock that's had a few recent tough years. What…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares are on sale after the stock market slump

| Royston Wild

Prices of these FTSE 100 stalwarts have fallen sharply in November. Royston Wild explains why this makes them top dip…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

As markets dip Legal & General shares now yield a stunning 9.2%! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Every time the stock market falls, Legal & General shares offer an even more astonishing dividend yield. Harvey Jones wonders…

Read more »