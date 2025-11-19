Member Login
I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio and it said…

Artificial intelligence (AI) may have its uses but when Harvey Jones asked it to build the ideal Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio it quickly showed its limitations.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

I’m looking to buy some shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA and decided to call in a bit of artificial intelligence (AI) to supplement my own. ChatGPT has its virtues, but it also has its limits. Even so, it’s fun to experiment, so I asked it to build a balanced portfolio for a long-term investor targeting a blend of income and growth.

One virtue of ChatGPT is its speed. I had a reply in seconds. It suggested starting with a spread of FTSE 100 blue-chips, led by Legal & General Group as an insurer with an attractive dividend record. It also highlighted Barclays as a bank with a relatively low valuation, steady payouts and strong recent share price momentum.

Blue-chip picks

ChatGPT then pointed to National Grid and Unilever as stocks that can bring some defensive stability in volatile times. After that it moved into funds, recommending a global tracker for US exposure and an emerging markets tracker. ChatGPT said this would provide balance through different market conditions, although it didn’t name any specific trackers. Mind you, I didn’t ask.

Some of this made sense, but the gaps soon showed. It didn’t flag that Legal & General Group shares have been stuck for years. The trailing yield, close to 9%, looks generous, but that’s largely because the share price has gone nowhere. I think the dividend is safe, but there are no guarantees and ChatGPT didn’t mention any risks.

Barclays was sold short too. ChatGPT didn’t mention that the shares are up a mighty 60% over the last year and more than 200% over five years. Investors should do proper research rather than relying on a machine summary.

Diageo was a surprise choice

Things got stranger when I asked for one standout stock. I didn’t expect it to pick spirits maker Diageo (LSE: DGE). It praised its array of global brands such as Guinness, Baileys, Smirnoff and Tanqueray, arguing this gives it pricing power and reach. Fair enough. It also said the shares have had a tougher spell, citing changing habits and weaker sales in parts of the world, though without any detail.

It didn’t mention how bad things have got. The Diageo share price has plunged a massive 25% over 12 months and 50% over three years. That’s a disaster for existing shareholders, although could be a buying opportunity for others. Provided they understand the risks.

ChatGPT then claimed the trading yield sits around 2.7%. That isn’t correct. It’s almost 4.5% today. The misfiring chatbot also claimed Diageo shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio near 20. Not any longer. The P/E has plunged to just 14.4. Which does have the benefit of making it cheaper than ChatGPT suggests.

However, it didn’t mention serious long-term risks, such as cash-strapped drinkers trading down to cheaper brands or younger people taking a more cautious view of alcohol.

ChatGPT ended with generalities, saying that building wealth inside a Stocks and Shares ISA takes patience and long-term discipline. That’s true. But it also takes accurate research, reliable figures and a wider picture. AI doesn’t do that. To be fair, that’s not what it’s designed for.

The biggest lesson I’ve learned here is that investing requires the human touch.


Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Diageo Plc, National Grid Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

