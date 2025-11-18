Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » FY results cap another great year for the Imperial Brands share price!

FY results cap another great year for the Imperial Brands share price!

Imperial Brands confirms its status as a high-yield FTSE 100 income stock, after another year of share price and dividend growth.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) share price has climbed 26% so far in 2025. And it got a boost of another couple of percent Tuesday morning (18 November) on the back of full-year results.

The shares have doubled in price over the past five years… that’s impressive for a company in a business that’s allegedly dying out.

The latest update shows no signs of impending demise, telling us that “strong operational momentum has delivered further broad-based growth and enabled increased shareholder returns, creating a strong platform for ongoing value creation over the next five years“.

Reported vs adjusted

I do see a flag — at least a yellow one — in these latest headline figures. Adjusted figures at constant currency show operating profit gaining 4.6% and earnings per share (EPS) up 9.1%. But as reported, operating profit fell 1.8% with EPS down 16.5%.

That’s quite a difference, so what’s behind it? The report tells us: “The alternative performance measures seek to remove the distorting effects of a number of significant gains or losses arising from transactions which are not directly related to the ongoing underlying performance of the business and may be non-recurring events or not directly within the control of management.”

Specifics include things like “amortisation and impairment of acquired intangibles” and “2030 Strategy implementation costs“, among other items. I’m sure it’s all fine, but it seems somewhat impenetrable to anyone outside the company’s accounting department.

Shareholder returns

It can make sense to focus on the ongoing underlying performance of the business, so I’m not too worried. But when we see things like this it can be a good reminder of a company facing serious change and swallowing short-term costs to steer the ship in the right direction.

Getting back to headline items, the dividend is up 4.5% to 160.32p per share. That’s a yield of 5.1% on the previous closing price.

The company also returned £1.25bn in share buybacks in 2026, taking total shareholder returns from 2021 to 2025 to £10bn. And there’s another £1.45bn buyback for 2026 already started. Free cash flow of £2.7bn has come in very handy.

Take the cash?

So, should we adopt a strategy of just sitting back and watching the cash roll in? I certainly rate that as a relatively stress-free approach worth considering. If a company can keep its dividends growing, why worry?

On the other hand, the cash flow was “driven by combustibles business“. So while new CEO Lukas Paravicini did speak of “the exciting growth opportunities in next-generation products“, we must remember it’s old-fashioned smoking that’s still the big cash cow.

How long that can keep going is the big question — though I can see a fair bit more life in the business yet.

What next?

At today’s price level we’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10 for 2026, dropping to nine a year later. And analysts expect dividend yields of 5.4% and 5.6% for the next two years — covered around twice by earnings.

We need to keep an eye on free cash flow, expected to dip to around £2.2bn in 2026. But Imperial Brands has to be one to consider for dividend investors comfortable with the long-term prospects.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

At 9.2%, this FTSE 100 income share has the highest forward dividend yield in the index

| Christopher Ruane

With the WPP dividend yield set to fall, our writer turns the spotlight on what will soon be the highest-yielding…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT what the Autumn Budget might mean for the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

The Autumn Budget is now only days away. What does ChatGPT think its impact might be on the various companies…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is an AI bubble forming? Here’s what it could mean for UK investors

| Andrew Mackie

With valuations in US mega-cap tech reaching crazy levels, this writer is exploring alternative ways to gain exposure to the…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Growth stocks: the $7trn opportunity hiding in plain sight

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taking a thematic view can be smart when investing in growth stocks for the long term. And this investment theme…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Will Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares take a beating in next week’s Budget?

| Harvey Jones

Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares have had brilliant runs but that could reverse if they're hit by a windfall tax…

Read more »

Two mid adult women enjoying a friends reunion city break for the weekend in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Investing Articles

Why did this FTSE 250 growth star just plunge 14%, and is it cheap now?

| Alan Oscroft

The FirstGroup share price has been one of the brightest stars in the FTSE 250 over the past five years,…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why did the ICG share price just jump 10%+ to lead the FTSE 100?

| Alan Oscroft

Strong first-half results combined with a new strategic partnership might have just made the ICG share price outlook a good…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

For how long might the Imperial Brands dividend keep growing?

| Christopher Ruane

Tobacco firm Imperial Brands has raised its interim dividend today and yields well above the FTSE 100 average. Should our…

Read more »