Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How to stay calm and buy stocks when everyone else is selling

How to stay calm and buy stocks when everyone else is selling

The best time to buy stocks is often when share prices are falling. But what can investors do to try and avoid freezing up or selling in panic?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors who want to buy stocks should hope prices go lower, but that’s easier said than done. It’s never fun seeing something you bought last week trading at a 20% discount.

The key to success in the stock market, though, is finding ways to be able to buy shares when prices are cheap. And this is more about mindset than technical knowledge or expertise. 

Trading and investing

In the stock market, there’s an important difference between trading and investing. Traders look to make money by buying shares at one price and selling them at a higher one.

There’s nothing wrong with this. But for traders who buy a stock, seeing the price go down is a bad thing – it makes it that much harder for them to make money.

Investing is different. It involves trying to make money from the underlying business and the cash it generates, rather than by selling it to someone else at a higher price. 

For investors, seeing a stock they own go down is a good thing. Selling isn’t part of their plan, so a lower price gives them a chance to buy more of the firm’s future profits at a lower price. 

Staying calm

I think remembering the difference between trading and investing can be helpful when share prices fall. For investors, this just doesn’t make any difference to how things are going. 

If a stock falls because of a change in the underlying business, that’s an issue for investors. But it’s unusual for a company to become 20% worse than it was all of a sudden.

A good example is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). The share price is down 23% from its 52-week high, but investors who bought the stock at those prices might not need to worry. 

It doesn’t look as though much has changed with the underlying business. The only difference is how the stock market is looking at the same evolving situation.

Focus on the business

The thing that caused Meta’s share price to fall was its Q3 earnings report. The company increased its guidance for the amount it plans to spend on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The market had previously viewed this kind of thing as a positive sign. But investors are now a bit more wary about what returns the big investments will ultimately generate.

Another concern is depreciation. Meta’s accounting is based on its chips having a useful life of five years, but with Nvidia launching new products every year, this might well be ambitious.

The firm’s competitive position, however, is still intact. And this gives investors looking for a return from the underlying business something to focus on as the share price falls.

Investing ups and downs

Big moves in the stock market are often the result of a change in investor sentiment, rather than a change in the underlying business. And I think that’s the case with Meta’s recent fall.

In these situations, investors might want to take another look at what they own. But if things are largely going to plan for the company, they don’t need to worry. 

Unless they want or need to sell their investments, a lower stock price isn’t a problem. And it might be an opportunity to buy more shares at a more attractive level.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 21% this year, is BT’s share price an unmissable bargain after H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price edged lower after its H1 results, marking a 21% decline from its July high. But this may…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100’s most valuable company still worth me buying after Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has become the index's most valuable share again. But Simon Watkins still believes there may be…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m taking away from Warren Buffett’s final letter

| James Beard

After reading Warren Buffett’s last letter to Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholders, James Beard asks if it’s time to broaden his own…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-sellers I won’t touch with a bargepole

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have been selling like hotcakes in 2025. But our writer Royston Wild plans to keep avoiding…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares that could beat the S&P 500 over the next 12 months

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

US stocks could underperform in 2026, while some FTSE shares look primed to surge. Here are two that could be…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

These are some of the cheapest UK stocks in November

| Dr. James Fox

Cheap UK stocks arguably have less room to fall and more potential to rise. Dr James Fox details some of…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that experts are calling ‘Strong Buys’

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These FTSE 250 stocks are being overlooked by most investors, but expert analysts are paying attention to these exciting discounted…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 nears 10,000, but this little-known stock is down 71% – could it be a hidden gem?

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 100 is roaring ahead, yet one stock has lagged – this writer explains why he’s becoming increasingly bullish…

Read more »