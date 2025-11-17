Member Login
2 FTSE shares that could beat the S&P 500 over the next 12 months

US stocks could underperform in 2026, while some FTSE shares look primed to surge. Here are two that could be unmatched over the next 12 months.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Compared to S&P 500 tech giants, FTSE shares have historically delivered rather underwhelming returns. Yet there have always been some exceptions. And with numerous institutional forecasts projecting the flagship US index could experience a slowdown in 2026, the next 12 months could be an exciting time for UK stocks.

In fact, analyst teams across London have been actively assessing the current market climate, searching for businesses with the potential to beat US stocks over the next year. And they might have just stumbled on two potentially massive winners. Let’s explore.

48%+ potential returns

Most leading investment banks are projecting the S&P 500 to only grow by roughly 7% in 2026, following several years of phenomenal outperformance and the headwinds of elevated interest rates and inflation dynamics. But here in the UK, that’s apparently not the case for London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) and RELX (LSE:REL).

Peel Hunt‘s placed a 13,500p share price target on LSEG – roughly 48% higher than where the stock is trading today. Meanwhile, the team at UBS have issued a 4,920p share price forecast for RELX, suggesting an even bigger 54% gain could be unlocked by this time next year.

In terms of money, that could be the difference between turning an initial £1,000 investment into £1,540, versus only £1,070 with an S&P 500 index fund.

Of course, that’s assuming these projections are accurate. So are these expectations actually realistic?

Drivers and risks

Let’s start with the UK stock market operator. While historically this company has made most of its money through listing fees and IPOs, management’s steadily been diversifying the business model in recent years. The firm’s now a major provider of financial data analytics and AI solutions.

The group’s recently partnered with Microsoft to create new AI-powered products and digital services to bolster recurring subscription-style revenues. This strategy’s still underway, but the early results are encouraging, generating substantial cash flows that Peel Hunt believes will propel the share price even higher.

What about RELX? This too is a data-driven enterprise providing critical insights to the scientific, legal, and banking sectors, among others. Here, management’s also investing in building a suite of AI-enabled toolkits to help clients find the insights needed to execute their strategies.

Given the critical importance and ever-rising demand for data and analytics, the long-term potential of both firms looks quite promising. And it’s easy to see why the investing experts are so bullish.

However, there’s still a major risk to consider. These data-oriented businesses don’t directly compete with each other, yet both face enormous competition from other rival firms that do.

Defending as well as stealing market share from other analytics firms looking to cash in on the data gold rush could require some lower margin tactics. Perhaps the most common is deliberate subscription price undercutting, which squeezes profitability.

The bottom line

All things considered, both of these FTSE stocks look like they have market-beating potential. Beyond their growth prospects, neither stock’s outrageously overvalued like so many competing US rivals. And while the competitive threats can’t be ignored, these risks may be worth considering given the potential projected reward.

But these aren’t the only stocks I’ve got my eye on right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

