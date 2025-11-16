Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock pays a 7.34% dividend yield!

This FTSE 100 stock pays a 7.34% dividend yield!

This FTSE blue-chip stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the UK’s flagship index. Could it be a terrific buying opportunity? Or is it a trap?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Across the FTSE 100, there’s a wide range of income stocks with substantial dividend yields. Among these is Mondi (LSE:MNDI) – a global supplier of sustainable packaging and paper products.

Selling cardboard and other packaging materials is hardly the most exciting business model out there. But often it’s the boring businesses that make for terrific long-term income investments. And right now, this industry titan is offering a pretty big payout.

So, should investors rush to buy this lucrative-looking opportunity? Or is this a hidden high-yield trap?

Investigating the yield

The yield offered by a stock can be increased in one of two ways. Either the company hikes the amount of money paid out to shareholders, or the stock price falls. In the case of Mondi, it seems the latter is responsible for today’s substantial payout.

Throughout 2025, the shares of this packaging enterprise have taken quite a beating, falling by close to 30% since January. And this drop is only the latest chapter in a downward trajectory that started all the way back in 2022.

What happened?

There are a lot of factors at play. But it essentially boils down to cyclical softness, resulting in the thing that investors hate the most – profit warnings. Lacklustre demand combined with excess supply has dragged down both volumes and pricing in a double whammy for this business.

Institutional analysts subsequently cut their share price targets. And with investors concerned about prolonged headwinds due to structural shifts within the European manufacturing sector, it’s not surprising that sentiment surrounding Mondi and the sector as a whole has weakened significantly.

A buying opportunity?

Beyond implementing cost controls and efficiency improvements to boost cash generation, leadership is actively ramping up e-commerce-focused product volumes.

This pivot in strategy adds a bit more diversification to the group’s revenue stream. And it helps reduce its reliance on the manufacturing industry that’s increasingly moving towards just-in-time inventory models that require less packaging material.

Obviously, this switch can’t be flicked overnight. But Mondi does have the advantage of a cash-rich balance sheet to provide some financial flexibility to maintain shareholder payouts as well as cover its debt servicing costs.

However, these resources are ultimately finite. And should global economic weakness hamper demand from the e-commerce sector as well, the company may be forced to cut dividend payouts to meet its financial obligations.

Put simply, while Mondi shares offer a higher dividend yield, it’s a reflection of the high risk attached to its operations. Should demand for packaging materials suddenly pick up, buying shares today could prove to be a highly lucrative passive income decision. But if the soft demand environment continues longer than expected, buying shares could backfire spectacularly.

The bottom line

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9, Mondi shares have definitely fallen into value stock territory. And it signals that investors are setting their expectations pretty low, opening the door to a potentially explosive comeback should the cycle turn and the business deliver superior financials.

But the question of when market conditions will improve remains unanswered. So, while I think this business is worth investigating further, I’m keeping it on my watchlist until some early signs of recovery begin to emerge. In the meantime, I’m more interested in other lucrative dividend opportunities.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude for the best passive income stock to buy

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT came up with a very interesting name when Stephen Wright asked for passive income ideas. But is it the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This growth stock down 50% reminds me of Netflix in 2009

| Ben McPoland

Netflix has been one of the best growth stocks of the past two decades. This writer sees some similarities in…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price: with £1 in sight, is it time for cheer or fear?

| Mark Hartley

As the Lloyds shares price continues to hit record highs, there could be trouble on the horizon. Mark Hartley considers…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9% yield! But is a huge dividend a big problem for this FTSE 250 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey was relegated to the FTSE 250 earlier this year. And Stephen Wright thinks a consistent dividend might be…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How a Stocks and Shares ISA could supercharge your passive income

| Stephen Wright

If the UK Budget brings an increase to dividend tax, a Stocks and Shares ISA could give dividend investors a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s written his final farewell. His lessons are his legacy

| Mark Hartley

After 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has written his final letter to shareholders. But how…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if an AI bubble’s about to cause a stock market crash and it said…

| Stephen Wright

The latest AI is supposed to be like talking to someone with a PhD. But can it offer anything useful…

Read more »

Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil
Value Shares

Can Diageo’s new CEO revive a share price that’s lost its spark?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the challenges ahead of Sir Dave Lewis as he prepares to take charge at Diageo, where…

Read more »