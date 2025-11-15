Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Worried about a stock market crash? Consider these power plays…

Worried about a stock market crash? Consider these power plays…

Royston Wild explains what he’s done to protect himself from a stock market crash — and why he plans to go shopping if prices drop.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A fresh stock market sell-off is stoking fears of a full-blown crash. It’s not just worries over a potential AI bubble that’s got traders and investors hitting the ‘sell’ button, either.

AI stocks like Nvidia, Palantir, Meta, and Alphabet have plunged, grabbing the financial headlines. But the broader market is sinking too, as expectations of a December US interest rate cut fade. Poor Chinese economic data overnight hasn’t helped matters.

Could we now be on the cusp of a market meltdown?

What next?

There’s an enormous amount of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty still out there. And it’s not just the issues I’ve described above that are spooking markets.

Global tariffs — and the possibility of fresh trade-related flare-ups — have repeatedly shaken stock markets in 2025. Surging government debts and political turbulence in North America and Europe are also testing traders’ nerves, as are signs of resurgent inflation.

Yet economic conditions are never perfect, and this hasn’t stopped global stock markets from surging over time. The FTSE 100 has overcome many problems, from banking crashes and Brexit to a global pandemic, to hit new records just this week.

Guessing the near-term direction of share prices is often a fool’s errand. Today it’s no different. But history shows us two things: one, that stock markets do crash periodically (roughly every six years, in fact).

And two, it pays to be prepared. Setting yourself up for a stock market crash can be key to building long-term wealth.

Here’s what I’m doing

A step I’ve taken to protect myself is by creating a diversified portfolio. This includes holding cash in savings accounts, alongside having exposure to bonds and precious metals.

The majority of my capital is tied up in shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). However, I’ve taken a diversified approach to spread the risk, holding companies in various sectors and regions.

Owning stocks as varied as Coca-Cola HBC, Aviva, HSBC, and The Renewables Infrastructure Group helps me balance growth over time with protection from downturns.

To boost my diversification still further, I’ve bought the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (LSE:SMEA) in my SIPP. It’s packed with 1,009 shares in total, spanning industries as varied as financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, industrials, utilities, and information technology.

This isn’t the only reason I’ve bought the exchange-traded fund (ETF), however. Like any equities-based product, it’s highly vulnerable to a broader stock market crash. However, valuations across European equity markets are low, which could limit the scale of any falls it experiences.

Since 2015, this iShares ETF has delivered an average annual return of 8.5%. Right now, I’m confident of further strong growth as the rotation from US shares continues.

Seize the day

As well as holding a diversified portfolio, I’m building a list of stocks to buy in the event of a possible market crash. This way, I’ll be ready to strike and use some of the cash I have on account to buy some bargains.

Quality shares also tend to fall sharply during a broader market correction. While past performance isn’t always a reliable guide, those who seize the opportunity and snap them up can supercharge their long-term returns.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc, Coca-Cola Hbc Ag, HSBC Holdings, Renewables Infrastructure Group, and iShares III Public - iShares Msci Europe Ucits ETF Eur (Acc). The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 growth stock I’m buying as the US stock market starts to dip

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

As the US stock market shows signs of slipping, I'm not panicking. Instead, I'm looking to take advantage and buy…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Down over 55%, analysts expect a massive recovery from these UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After a tough 2025, these UK shares are now seriously undervalued. Is this a trap? Or could investors be looking…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Does the Ferrari or Aston Martin share price offer better value?

| James Beard

It’s difficult being a luxury sportscar maker at the moment. But is the Aston Martin share price undervalued when compared…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

3 US and UK shares to consider in an ISA for a Santa Rally

| Royston Wild

Our writer Royston Wild thinks these US and UK stocks could soar in value during a blockbuster end to 2025.…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

As stocks plunge, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some US stocks have plunged in November, causing the wider stock market to wobble. Here's what Warren Buffett does to…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 1p for me to snap up right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This tiny penny stock is projected to almost QUADRUPLE in the next 12 months alone if management can keep the…

Read more »

Tree lined "tunnel" in the English countryside of West Sussex in autumn
Investing Articles

2 hidden gems on Dr James Fox’s Stocks & Shares ISA watchlist in November

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for growing wealth. However, knowing exactly where to invest can be…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Up 53% in 2 years, has this FTSE 100 stock finally got its mojo back?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland sees a fruitful future ahead for this high-quality FTSE 100 stock after a rocky few years following the…

Read more »