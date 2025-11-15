Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a weekly passive income of £231?

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a weekly passive income of £231?

Looking to boost your passive income beyond the weekly State Pension? This writer breaks down how large a Stocks and Shares ISA might need to be to target £231 a week.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income could be your ticket to a retirement beyond the measly State Pension amount of £231. With compounding on your side, even modest ISA savings, built steadily over time, could generate a reliable income to top up your retirement income.

Crunching the numbers

If you want £924 a month in today’s money when you retire, inflation means you’ll need more than that in the future. Assuming 3% annual inflation, in 25 years the same purchasing power would require around £23,200 a year.

Using the 4% withdrawal rule, a pension pot of roughly £580,000 would be needed to generate that income.

Let’s assume an individual has a 25-year investment horizon and will increase their yearly ISA contributions according to the table below.

Tiered yearsYearly ISA contribution
1-5£5,000
6-10£10,000
11-15£15,000
16-25£20,000

The following chart models these contributions, assuming a modest 6% annual return. As shown, the individual not only surpasses their target but also demonstrates the power of compounding, which alone contributes around 45% of the final total.

Chart generated by author

In order to reach that sizeable pot size, my preferred choice is a blend of both growth and dividend shares. One stock in the latter category that I think investors should consider is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). Its trailing dividend yield is 9.2%, comfortably ahead of the 6% target.

Dividend sustainability

Over the past 10 years total shareholder returns have amounted to 83%. But of course it’s the future that matters.

Dividend cover currently stands at 0.94, meaning that earnings don’t fully cover the payout. That naturally raises questions for an income stock.

For insurers, cash dividend cover is usually the real safety net. Even when profits fluctuate, steady operating cash flows from premiums and investment income normally back up the dividend.

But last year was an exception. The company reported negative operating cash flow of £4.4bn, leaving no cash cover for the payout. On the face of it, that looks like a flashing warning light.

Why I still think the dividend is safe

Despite that, I think the risk of a cut still looks low. That’s because what really underpins insurer dividends isn’t short-term cash flow – it’s the capital the business reliably produces to fund both distributions and growth. It’s measured as Solvency II operational surplus generation (OSG).

OSG is expected to rise around 5% in 2025, comfortably above the planned 2% increase in dividends per share.

The forthcoming £1bn share buyback adds further support. By reducing the share count, it cuts the annual dividend bill by roughly £100m, further bolstering OSG.

Bottom line

I’ve long held Legal & General shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA for their reliable, market-beating dividends.

Last year was challenging, yet the company still grew the cash cost of its dividend. Its long-term growth drivers remain solid.

The real engine is pension risk transfer. Trustees rely on the insurer to derisk final salary schemes; a highly lucrative, expanding market with a total addressable market set to hit £1trn over the next decade. This combination of reliability and growth could make the shares a solid source of passive income for patient investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

2 low-risk, high-yield FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2026

| Mark Hartley

Investors aiming for long-term passive income should focus on dividend reliability. Our writer identifies two FTSE 100 stocks to consider.

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite UK stocks just fell 18% in a day — and I’m buying more

| Stephen Wright

Stocks don’t fall 18% in a day for no reason, but Stephen Wright thinks the market is overreacting to UK…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Generation X! This dividend plan could add £185 a month to the State Pension

| Stephen Wright

For those with around 15 years to retirement, here’s a plan for trying to bridge the gap between the State…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

REITs might be big winners in the upcoming UK Budget — here’s what to look for

| Stephen Wright

If income tax thresholds stay fixed, Stephen Wright thinks REITs could be set for a big boost on 26 November…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 star is quietly beating the US titans — and I think it can continue

| Stephen Wright

In a year when the big private equity firms in the S&P 500 have faltered, one of the FTSE 100’s…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

It takes nerves of steel to buy growth stocks right now! Here’s what I’m doing

| Stephen Wright

Investors buying falling growth stocks at the moment run the risk of catching the next Peloton. But our author thinks…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Lloyds’ shares for a £1,000 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

For many investors, earning a second income is the dream, but could Lloyds' shares help turn this into reality? Zaven…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Buying 4,655 shares in this ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 income stock can give me £1k a year

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian's looking to buy high-yield income stocks. With one of the highest payouts in the FTSE 100, could this…

Read more »