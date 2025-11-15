Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 4,655 shares in this ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 income stock can give me £1k a year

Buying 4,655 shares in this ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 income stock can give me £1k a year

Zaven Boyrazian’s looking to buy high-yield income stocks. With one of the highest payouts in the FTSE 100, could this be a no-brainer?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m constantly looking for top-notch stocks to add to my passive income portfolio. And looking out across the entire FTSE 100, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) currently stands out among the crowd. Why? Because it currently has the highest yield in the index at 8.9%!

Other income investors have also seemingly taken notice, with Legal & General shares being among the top 10 buys in the last month, according to AJ Bell. And it’s not difficult to see why.

With just 4,655 shares, investors can earn £1,000 each year in dividends at the current level of payout. Looking at the share price today, such an investment would cost around £11,350. By comparison, passive index investors would need to spend closer to £32,260 to generate the same income stream.

So should I be rushing to buy this high-yield FTSE stock? Or is this an investment trap?

More dividends on the horizon

At first glance, there’s a lot to like about Legal & General’s dividend. Apart from the high yield, the insurance giant has successfully raised shareholder payouts 14 out of the last 15 years by an average of 11.8% annually. And that trend has seemingly continued in 2025 with the interim dividend receiving yet another boost.

Looking ahead, more dividend growth could be on the horizon. Management outlined its ambitions earlier this year to return £5bn back to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Needless to say, that sounds like a no-brainer. So why aren’t more investors capitalising on the high yield?

Nothing’s guaranteed

As of the firm’s latest results, Legal & General’s generating enough cash flow to cover its dividend obligations. However, this payout coverage is getting pretty tight. Across the first six months of 2025, operating profits landed at £905m. But dividends paid during the period reached £898m.

In other words, Legal & General’s generating enough cash flow to afford its yield. But there’s virtually no margin of error. And right now, having some wiggle room could be essential.

As an asset manager and insurance business, Legal & General’s highly sensitive to volatility within the stock and bond markets. Both are currently facing macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty that could adversely impact the group’s investment performance as well as reduce new business volumes.

This is particularly prevalent in the pension risk transfer market today. Interest rate cuts are steadily reducing the opportunities and demand for annuities, which have been a terrific source of profits in recent years.

But if these diminishing cash flows can’t be offset with other financial products, Legal & General’s earnings may struggle to keep up with its expanding dividend burden. And in this scenario, a payout cut would likely be inevitable.

The bottom line

Legal & General’s high yield is undoubtedly attractive. But it’s also a reflection of the risk associated with this business, as is the group’s relatively flat share price performance over the last five years.

Personally, the risk’s too high for my portfolio. Even more so, considering there are far more exciting and sustainable dividend opportunities available to explore right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

2 low-risk, high-yield FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2026

| Mark Hartley

Investors aiming for long-term passive income should focus on dividend reliability. Our writer identifies two FTSE 100 stocks to consider.

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite UK stocks just fell 18% in a day — and I’m buying more

| Stephen Wright

Stocks don’t fall 18% in a day for no reason, but Stephen Wright thinks the market is overreacting to UK…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Generation X! This dividend plan could add £185 a month to the State Pension

| Stephen Wright

For those with around 15 years to retirement, here’s a plan for trying to bridge the gap between the State…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

REITs might be big winners in the upcoming UK Budget — here’s what to look for

| Stephen Wright

If income tax thresholds stay fixed, Stephen Wright thinks REITs could be set for a big boost on 26 November…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 star is quietly beating the US titans — and I think it can continue

| Stephen Wright

In a year when the big private equity firms in the S&P 500 have faltered, one of the FTSE 100’s…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

It takes nerves of steel to buy growth stocks right now! Here’s what I’m doing

| Stephen Wright

Investors buying falling growth stocks at the moment run the risk of catching the next Peloton. But our author thinks…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Lloyds’ shares for a £1,000 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

For many investors, earning a second income is the dream, but could Lloyds' shares help turn this into reality? Zaven…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a weekly passive income of £231?

| Andrew Mackie

Looking to boost your passive income beyond the weekly State Pension? This writer breaks down how large a Stocks and…

Read more »