Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As stocks plunge, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

As stocks plunge, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

Some US stocks have plunged in November, causing the wider stock market to wobble. Here’s what Warren Buffett does to prepare ahead of a potential crash.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the start of 2025, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) has actually underperformed against the S&P 500. But the same was true in 2021. And yet in the following years, Berkshire’s share price surged by almost 70% compared to the S&P’s 49.5% (including dividends).

Over the long term, Buffett’s strategic investments have vastly outperformed, particularly during times of economic and stock market turmoil. And we could be on the verge of entering another period of high volatility.

Since the latest earnings season kicked off, several Magnificent Seven stocks have taken a big hit. Meta saw its market-cap drop by over 17%, while Microsoft and Nvidia are both down near 10% in November so far.

Of course, not all leading businesses have stumbled, with Alphabet and Apple proving to be more resilient, and Amazon even jumping on its results. But overall, a growing number of stocks have plunged on their latest results.

Yet by making the right moves, phenomenal returns can potentially be unlocked. With that in mind, what advice does the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ have when investing during shaky market conditions?

1. Don’t panic

Buffett has repeatedly stated that the stock market transfers wealth from nervous to patient investors. Making emotionally-driven decisions during market downturns is a guaranteed way to lock in losses and potentially miss out on explosive long-term gains.

Instead, investors should remain focused on the underlying business and its fundamentals. Berkshire’s investment portfolio is filled exclusively with companies that have substantial competitive advantages, talented management, and ample long-term profit potential.

These sorts of companies rarely trade at attractive valuations. But that can quickly change during a market correction or crash. And as such, instead of panic-selling like everyone else, Buffett and his team often start buying.

We’ve seen this first-hand in 2020 when the billionaire started snapping up shares in Apple, American Express, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum, among others.

2. Have some cash on the sidelines

When markets start getting frothy, Buffett has always built a cash position on Berkshire Hathaway’s balance sheet. And as of 2025, that’s risen to a jaw-dropping $382bn.

It’s clear Buffett’s following his own advice and preparing to capitalise on bargains that could materialise if the stock market decides to throw a tantrum.

Could this have already started? It’s certainly possible. And we’ve even seen some famous short sellers like Michael Burry (who successfully predicted the 2008 financial crisis) start placing enormous bets against stocks like Nvidia.

Yet, Buffett’s always cautioned against timing the market. Instead, he’s often advocated for holding on to high-quality stocks even during the volatility. Why? Because accurately predicting a stock market crash is almost impossible. And in most cases, simply holding on to top-notch stocks generates the best results.

That’s why, despite seemingly growing cautious and trimming some of his positions, Berkshire Hathaway still has hundreds of billions invested in US stocks.

Therefore, when following Buffett’s example, the best move right now could be to build a bit of cash and hunt for the best businesses to invest in. Even if the valuation’s too high to buy today, a potential stock market correction could quickly change that. And it’s the investors who are prepared that can unlock the most wealth in the long run.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Occidental Petroleum. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Buying 4,655 shares in this ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 income stock can give me £1k a year

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian's looking to buy high-yield income stocks. With one of the highest payouts in the FTSE 100, could this…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 growth stock I’m buying as the US stock market starts to dip

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

As the US stock market shows signs of slipping, I'm not panicking. Instead, I'm looking to take advantage and buy…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Down over 55%, analysts expect a massive recovery from these UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

After a tough 2025, these UK shares are now seriously undervalued. Is this a trap? Or could investors be looking…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Does the Ferrari or Aston Martin share price offer better value?

| James Beard

It’s difficult being a luxury sportscar maker at the moment. But is the Aston Martin share price undervalued when compared…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

3 US and UK shares to consider in an ISA for a Santa Rally

| Royston Wild

Our writer Royston Wild thinks these US and UK stocks could soar in value during a blockbuster end to 2025.…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

1 penny stock under 1p for me to snap up right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This tiny penny stock is projected to almost QUADRUPLE in the next 12 months alone if management can keep the…

Read more »

Tree lined "tunnel" in the English countryside of West Sussex in autumn
Investing Articles

2 hidden gems on Dr James Fox’s Stocks & Shares ISA watchlist in November

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for growing wealth. However, knowing exactly where to invest can be…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Up 53% in 2 years, has this FTSE 100 stock finally got its mojo back?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland sees a fruitful future ahead for this high-quality FTSE 100 stock after a rocky few years following the…

Read more »