1 growth stock I’m buying as the US stock market starts to dip

As the US stock market shows signs of slipping, I’m not panicking. Instead, I’m looking to take advantage and buy more growth stocks at an even better price!

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

With the US stock market reaching record highs this year, investors have seemingly started taking profits as concerns of an increasingly shaky economic environment ramp up alongside fears of an AI bubble. And, unsurprisingly, growth stocks are taking some of the biggest hits.

But could this have created lucrative buying opportunities?

The stage is set for a potential correction

Meta saw its share price slump 16% on the back of its latest earnings. Netflix dropped by double-digits, The Trade Desk also stumbled, along with Advanced Micro Devices, Palantir, and even Nvidia. Meanwhile, it’s been nothing but a horror show for shareholders of Trex and elf Beauty, both down over 30%.

Since then, some of these businesses have begun bouncing back. And the S&P 500 as a whole is still showing some resilience now that the US government shutdown is seemingly close to a resolution.

But with a substantial backlog of critical inflation, employment, and economic data, investor sentiment could quickly turn sour if a wave of negative insights suddenly hits the markets all at once.

So far, the US economy has proven to be quite resilient. And if the delayed data continues to reveal better-than-expected performance, US stocks could continue to climb higher. Nevertheless, I believe the overall level of risk is rising.

There are still buying opportunities

Despite stretched valuations, there are still plenty of US growth stocks that remain attractive. And one business I’ve steadily been topping up on over the last few months is Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL).

As a quick introduction, Sezzle’s a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform targeted towards Millennials and Gen Z operating in North America as an interest-free alternative to credit cards. And unlike other BNPL companies, Sezzle operates with a consumer-focused subscription business model.

The bulk of revenue still comes from transaction fees. But around a quarter of the group’s cash flow actually stems from recurring monthly subscriptions that allow users to execute BNPL transactions at any merchant in the country using a virtual or physical Visa-powered debit card.

This rather unique way of doing business means that not only is Sezzle profitable, but it also has some of the highest profit margins in the entire BNPL industry.

Profit MetricValue
Gross Profit Margin85.3%
Operating Profit Margin37.9%
Net Profit Margin28.4%

Fierce competition

Despite the strong financials, Sezzle shares have been stuck on a downward trajectory these last few months.

Some of this is undoubtedly profit-taking. Fun fact: between July 2024 and July 2025, the stock surged more than 1,100%! But some of this is also undoubtedly linked to competitive threats.

A key rival – Klarna – recently made its debut on the US stock market and is a giant processing over $100bn in gross merchandise volumes compared to Sezzle’s $2.5bn in 2024. And with far deeper financial pockets, there’s a growing question of how Sezzle can be successful in this ‘David versus Goliath’ story.

So far, Sezzle’s results suggest it’s holding its own, carving out a niche within the BNPL space. And while the company’s certainly sensitive to the US economic climate, at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 14.1, Sezzle looks like one of the cheapest explosive growth stocks on the US stock market right now, in my opinion.

That’s why I’ve already started steadily buying shares. But this isn’t the only exciting opportunity I’ve got my eye on right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Sezzle. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, The Trade Desk, Trex, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

