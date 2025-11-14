Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » State Pension worries? 7 income stocks to consider for retirement

State Pension worries? 7 income stocks to consider for retirement

Royston Wild has a plan to reduce his future reliance on the State Pension. It involves regular investment and a focus on dividend shares.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Will the State Pension still be around by the time I retire? And if it is, how large will it be? And at what age will I be able to claim it?

Like many Britons, these are questions I ask myself quite often. Right now, the ‘Triple Lock’ system provides pensioners with some peace of mind. This guarantees the State Pension will rise by the highest of average wage growth, consumer price inflation (CPI) or 2.5%.

Yet State Pension rules are unlikely (in my opinion) to remain as generous decades from now, as the UK creaks under its enormous public debts and a tidal wave of new pensioners emerges. It’s almost certain that the State Pension age will continue rising sharply.

So I’m taking steps to reduce my future reliance on government cheques. With a bit of luck, I’ll be completely financially independent. Here’s how I’m planning to achieve it.

Setting a target

There are plenty of ways to target a healthy second income today. By far, the most appealing to me when I retire is through a steady stream of dividends from share investing. Once my portfolio is set up, I can sit back and watch the passive income roll in.

Or that’s the idea, at least. It’s important to remember that dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But with a diversified portfolio spanning different industries and sectors, I can substantially improve my chances of a large and reliable dividend income.

I think a £45,000 income is a good target to aim for. This is above the £43,900 that Pensions UK says retirees currently need to live comfortably.

Building a portfolio

For a passive income of this size, I’d need a portfolio of £643,000 That’s assuming it was invested in stocks with an average dividend yield of 7%.

That seems like a lot of money on paper. But based on an average annual return of 9%*, it’s achievable after just over 26 years of investing £500 a month.

Targeting a passive income to ease State Pension fears
Source: thecalculatorsite.com

* Stock markets deliver an average long-term return of 8% to 10%.

Seventh heaven

Here’s an example of what a 7%-yielding dividend portfolio could look like:

Dividend shareSectorDividend yield
Legal & GeneralLife insurance8.9%
Verizon CommunicationsTelecoms6.7%
Xtrackers High Yield Government Bond ETFExchange-traded funds (ETFs)6.5%
Supermarket Income REITReal estate investment trusts (REITs)7.6%
UPSLogistics6.9%
Greencoat RenewablesEnergy10%
Henderson High Income Trust (LSE:HHI)Investment trusts5.8%

This selection spans a variety of regions and industries, and also provides exposure to government bonds, which can deliver a more predictable income than shares. The average yield of our portfolio is 7.5%, above the 7% we’re targeting.

Thanks largely to the Henderson High Income Trust, my exposure is spread over 66 different dividend stocks, providing excellent diversification. About 90% of the trust is allocated to UK shares too, which has distinct advantages given London’s strong dividend culture.

This geographic allocation creates higher concentration risk. Yet Henderson’s strong track record helps soothe any fears I have. Annual dividends have risen every year since 2012, a record supported by the trust’s additional exposure to corporate bonds.

I’m still a few decades from retirement. But I’m optimistic a portfolio like this could help me live comfortably, even if the State Pension falls short.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

How large should your Stocks & Shares ISA be for a £1k monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA can deliver a substantial long-term passive income.

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £5k of FTSE shares 10 years ago would be worth now…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates the combined 10-year return on FTSE shares and explains how investors can identify top growth stocks to…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

7 things investors can do while waiting for their Aston Martin shares to recover

| Harvey Jones

Aston Martin shares have had a dismal run and Harvey Jones can't see their fortunes reversing for a while. Instead…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Prediction: another year of growth for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Alan Oscroft

The latest update from Rolls-Royce just reiterated its strong full-year profit and cash flow guidance. And the share price fell!

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia’s Q3 earnings aren’t the only thing to watch on the stock market next week…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Next week, Nvidia’s earnings will be closely scrutinised by stock market investors. But investors will also be paying attention to…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How big should your SIPP be to generate £2,000 a month when you retire?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones grabs his calculator to work out how much investors need to tuck away in a SIPP to generate…

Read more »

ISA coins
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make a second income of £1k a month?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how a second income can be built with dividend shares and outlines one example with a yield…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

After a strong Q3 update, is the Persimmon share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

Persimmon is on target to hit full-year analyst expectations, but the share price reaction after a Q3 update suggests uncertainty.

Read more »