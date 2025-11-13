Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 index is up 21% in 2025. But here’s the average return over the last 20 years

The FTSE 100 index is up 21% in 2025. But here’s the average return over the last 20 years

The FTSE 100 index has stormed higher this year. Does this mean that returns for investors going forward could be underwhelming?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Read More

The FTSE 100 index is enjoying a hot streak at present. This year, the large-cap index has gained approximately 21% (not including dividends).

While this is obviously great news for those in FTSE 100 tracker funds, it’s worth pointing out that this return is well above the average return from the Footsie over the last 20 calendar years. So, what does that mean for returns from here?

Average FTSE 100 returns

Historical FTSE 100 data isn’t that easy to find. However, I keep a spreadsheet with the total returns (gains plus dividends) for every year over the last few decades and I monitor it regularly to see how the index is performing over the long run.

According to my calculations, over the last 20 calendar years (2005 to 2024) the FTSE 100 delivered a total return of about 243%. That translates to an annualised return of approximately 6.4%.

So right now, the Footsie is on course to smash its long-term average.

Let’s say that the index finished this year at current levels and that dividends took the total return for 2025 to 24%. In this scenario, we’d be looking at almost four times the average annual return over the last 20 calendar years.

Now, just because a stock market index has a strong single year doesn’t mean that it can’t have a good year the next. Sometimes, indexes put together back-to-back strong years.

But after a 20%+ gain this year and a near-10% gain last year, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were to see muted returns from the Footsie in 2026. In my view, a period of ‘mean reversion’ – where returns fall back towards the average – is a real possibility.

A stock picker’s market now?

So, what’s the best approach now? Well, I think that it could be worth focusing less on FTSE 100 tracker funds and more on individual Footsie stocks from here (in the medium term).

Ultimately, I reckon there will be plenty of individual stocks that outperform the large-cap index by a wide margin next year. To my mind, it’s now a stock picker’s market.

A Footsie stock to look at today

One stock in the Footsie that I like the look of right now (and believe is worth considering for a portfolio) is London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG). It’s one of the world’s leading providers of financial data today (serving banks and investment managers).

This stock hasn’t participated in the rally this year. Year to date, it’s down about 20%.

After this fall, it looks cheap (for a data/software company). Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 20.

Given that the company is now rolling out AI-powered solutions for its customers, I reckon it’s only a matter of time until it sees a valuation re-rating. To my mind, this stock could command a P/E ratio of 25+.

There are no guarantees that it will outperform the FTSE 100 next year, of course. If the company doesn’t show solid growth when it reports its earnings, its share price could remain under pressure.

I’m optimistic that the stock will provide market-beating returns, however. It’s worth noting that the average analyst share price target is £125 – about 35% above the current share price.


Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

