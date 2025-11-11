Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This superb passive income gem now has a forecast yield of 8.1%!

This superb passive income gem now has a forecast yield of 8.1%!

This FTSE 100 financial giant has long been a star performer in Simon Watkins’ passive income portfolio, and the forecasts are that it will continue to be so.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 investment manager M&G (LSE: MNG) has been a standout performer in my passive income portfolio for years.

Passive income is money made with minimal effort by the investor, of course.

But the key question for investors now is will it continue to generate such stunning dividend income?

A five-year 9.58% dividend yield average

From 2020 to 2024, M&G generated average annual dividend yields of 9.2%, 9.2%, 10.4%, 8.9%, and 10.2%, respectively.

Last year, it paid a dividend of 20.1p, which gives a current dividend yield of 7.4%.

It is important to note that this was not because its dividend payment had dropped.

In fact, it rose in each of those previous five years.

Specifically, it paid 18.23p in 2020, 18.3p in 2021, 19.6p in 2022, 19.7p in 2023, and 20.1p last year.

The reason the dividend yield has declined is that it moves in the opposite direction to the share price. In M&G’s case, the stock is up 59% from its 7 April one-year traded low of £1.71.

This is excellent if I ever want to sell the share, of course, but less so from a regular dividend yield perspective.

Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that M&G’s dividend yield will rise in the coming years.

The forecasts are for a dividend of 21.2p in 2026 and 22p in 2027.

These would generate respective dividend yields of 7.8% and 8.1%, based on the current share price.

How much passive income can be made?

That said, at the current 7.4% rate, another £20,000 investment would make me £21,824 in dividends after 10 years. This also reflects my investing the dividends back into the stock (‘dividend compounding’).

On the same basis, this would rise to £162,896 after 30 years.

Including the initial £20,000 investment, the holding’s total value would be £182,896 by then.

And this would generate an annual passive income of £13,534 from dividends.

If the dividend rose to 8.1% as forecast, then after 10 years the dividends would be £24,836. After 30 years, it would increase to £205,330.

The holding’s total value would be £225,330, and it would deliver £18,252 in passive income a year.

My investment view

The key to my investing in any stock is how its earnings (or ‘profits’) growth prospects look. It is ultimately these that will drive any firm’s dividends higher over time.

A risk to M&G’s is any further surge in the cost of living that could prompt investors to withdraw funds.

However, in its Q3 trading update released on 5 November, M&G reported a 3% increase in assets under management — to £365bn.

Moreover, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that its earnings will grow by a stunning 35% a year to end-2027.

Given these projections and the forecast rise in dividend yield, I will buy more of the shares very soon.

However, I am also monitoring other stocks with high dividend yield potential.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why did this hot FTSE 250 share just jump 15%?

| Alan Oscroft

This FTSE 250 stock is storming ahead after surprising the market with a nicely upgraded outlook for full-year revenue and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here are 3 key lessons from Warren Buffett’s farewell letter 

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett has been running Berkshire Hathaway since 1965, and in that time he boosted his shareholders' wealth many times…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to target a second income worth £500 a week?

| Harvey Jones

Creating a second income can transform retirement, and Harvey Jones recommends building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend stocks…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

I was a huge fan of Greggs shares, then this happened…

| Ben McPoland

After years of strong performance, Greggs shares have fallen off a cliff in 2025. But this writer thinks the FTSE…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

As the Vodafone share price jumps on H1 results, is this just the start?

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone share price is climbing back now the new CEO's transformation plans are bearing fruit. We've had a strong…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I couldn’t resist this 8.8%-yielding FTSE gem – here’s why

| Simon Watkins

Harbour Energy’s yield is more than double the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 average. With earnings set to soar, I…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if BP’s share price will rise or fall. It said…

| Royston Wild

Discover why ChatGPT said BP's share price might rise over the next 12 months -- and what Royston Wild thinks…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing For Beginners

How big does a FTSE 100 portfolio need to be to make £1k in monthly second income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a mix of FTSE 100 stocks for capital growth and dividend potential can help us get…

Read more »